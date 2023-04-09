A luxury campervan has reportedly been seized by police investigating the SNP’s finances.

A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome was taken from a house in Fife at the same time police searched the home of Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The same model of campervan can sell for around £110,000.

Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was arrested on Wednesday by police probing the spending of around £600,000, which was earmarked for an independence campaign. He was released later that day pending further investigation.

Police officers outside the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and his wife Nicola Sturgeon, in Uddingston, after he was 'released without charge pending further investigation'. Picture: Robert Perry/PA

As well as Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home near Glasgow, Police Scotland officers also searched the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh and removed boxes of items. The ongoing investigation has been described by SNP president Mike Russell as the party’s biggest crisis in 50 years.

On Saturday, Ms Sturgeon spoke publicly for the first time since her husband’s arrest, addressing reporters outside her home.

In a short statement, she said the past few days had been “obviously difficult” and that she would “fully co-operate” with the police investigation. She said Mr Murrell was home, but “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the inquiry continues.

“Again, that’s not necessarily a matter of choice,” she said. “That’s just the nature of this.”

The Glasgow Southside MSP said she intended to “get on with life and my job, as you would expect me to”. Earlier, it emerged the accountancy firm that had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Johnston Carmichael informed the party of the decision before Mr Murrell’s arrest. The party’s treasurer is now seeking another auditor in order to comply with Electoral Commission rules.

Police Scotland have said their investigation is ongoing.