As Nicola Surgeon unveils her plans to stand down as First Minister, we take a look at some of the most common questions asked about her.

Nicola Sturgeon is announcing plans to step down as Scotland's First Minister.

Here are some of the most common questions asked about the political leader.

How long has Nicola Sturgeon been in power for?

Nicola Sturgeon succeeded Alex Salmond as Scotland’s First Minister on November 20, 2014, so she has led her party and the Scottish Government for just over eight years – the first woman to hold either position.

She has been a member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) since 1999, when she became a list MSP for the Glasgow region, before winning election to the Glasgow Southside seat in 2007.

How much does Nicola Sturgeon earn?

Nicola Sturgeon recently published her tax returns, urging other UK political leaders to do the same.

Last year she was paid £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.

Since April 2009, Scottish ministers have frozen their pay and declined to accept their full salary entitlement, with the remainder going towards public spending.

The SNP have said that this means the First Minister would forgo more than £27,000 of her salary in the current financial year.

Speaking at the time Ms Sturgeon said: “I previously committed to being open and transparent to the people of Scotland about my own earnings. Today’s publication makes good on that commitment.

“These documents show clearly that my sole source of income is my job as First Minister – the office which I have the immense privilege of holding. I hope other party leaders, including the Prime Minister, will follow suit in an effort to promote transparency in public office.”

What did Nicola Sturgeon do before entering politics?

Nicola Sturgeon originally trained as a lawyer, studying at the University of Glasgow School of Law and graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) in 1992 and a Diploma in Legal Practice in 1993.

She completed her legal traineeship at Glasgow firm McClure Naismith, before working for Stirling solicitors Bell & Craig, and later at the Drumchapel Law Centre in Glasgow.

Sturgeon left her legal career after being elected to the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

What other positions has Nicola Sturgeon held?

Aside from serving as First Minister, Sturgeon has held a number of other political positions.

She was Deputy First Minister from May 17, 2007, until November 19, 2014, Depute Leader of the Scottish National Party from 2004-2014, Health Secretary from 2007–2012, and Infrastructure Secretary from 2012–2014.

Who is Nicola Sturgeon married to?

Sturgeon is married to Peter Murrell, who is the chief executive officer of the SNP. The couple started their relationship in 2003, were engaged in 2010 and got married at Glasgow’s Òran Mór on July 16, 2010. The couple live in Glasgow.