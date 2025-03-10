SNP announces new chief executive to follow in footsteps of Murray Foote and Peter Murrell

The new chief executive said the appointment is a ‘huge honour’.

Former council head Carol Beattie has been confirmed as the SNP’s permanent new chief executive.

Ms Beattie is the former chief executive of Stirling Council, and has been the SNP’s interim chief executive since October, since former newspaper editor Murray Foote stood down as chief executive following the party’s disappointing general election results and the collapse of the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.

She will follow in the footsteps of Peter Murrell, who was the SNP’s chief executive for over two decades between 2001 and 2023 and was married to former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Murrell was arrested as part of Operation Branchform, the police investigation into SNP finances and was charged with embezzlement in April last year.

Carol Beattie is the new chief executive of the SNP. | Michael Gillen/National World

While Ms Beattie’s salary has not been detailed, Mr Foote received a £95,000 salary when he accepted the job in summer 2023.

Ms Beattie said: “It’s a huge honour to be appointed as chief executive of the SNP.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the SNP HQ team, ensuring the organisation is fighting fit for the 2026 election and beyond.

“Following recent reform, the party's headquarter’s functions are in robust shape and I look forward to supporting the party as a formidable national organisation.”

Her appointment has also been welcomed by Angela Constance MSP, the SNP’s business convener.

She said: “Following a competitive recruitment process, I am delighted to confirm Carol Beattie as chief executive of the SNP.

“John Swinney committed to ensuring a professional, modern, dynamic, election-winning organisation - and Carol’s appointment is a critical part in delivering on that commitment.

“The SNP remains the political party for all of Scotland - and Carol Beattie’s appointment will ensure we remain equipped for the 2026 election campaign and the journey to Scotland’s independence.”

During his time at the party, Mr Murrell was credited with turning the party into an election-winning powerhouse, although there were criticisms that he and Ms Sturgeon held too much power when she became party leader in 2014.

Mr Murrell’s reign came crashing down in early 2023 over a row about party numbers.

The party had denied its membership had dropped by 30,000 and Mr Foote, who was the party’s communications chief at the time, branded the press reports “inaccurate” and “drivel”.

However, the party then confirmed membership had in fact fallen from 104,000 to 72,186 over two years, with both Mr Murrell and Mr Foote subsequently resigning.

Mr Murrell’s arrest came just months later.