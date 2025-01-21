SNP hunting for new chief executive with 'integrity and influence' - what the job advert says
The SNP is hunting a new chief executive with “integrity and influence” to lead them into next year’s Holyrood election.
The position has been advertised after Murray Foote stood down as chief executive in October following the party’s disappointing general election results and the collapse of the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens.
The party has posted the job advert on LinkedIn, saying “this is a defining moment in time for the SNP and our country”.
The advert says the new chief executive needs to have “significant leadership and management experience” and a “track record demonstrating your ability to deliver”, playing a key role in leading the party.
The job advert lists the salary as “competitive”. Mr Foote received a £95,000 salary when he accepted the job in summer 2023.
Applicants are asked to submit a two-page cover letter and a CV by Sunday, February 9.
Peter Murrell had been the SNP’s chief executive for over two decades between 2001 and 2023.
He was credited with turning the party into an election-winning powerhouse, although there were criticisms that he and his wife Nicola Sturgeon held too much power when she became party leader in 2014.
Ms Sturgeon announced last week that she and her husband had separated. Mr Murrell’s reign came crashing down in early 2023 over a row about party numbers.
The party had denied its membership had dropped by 30,000 and the party’s former communications chief, Mr Foote, branded the press reports “inaccurate” and “drivel”.
However, the party then confirmed membership had in fact fallen from 104,000 to 72,186 over two years, with both Mr Murrell and Mr Foote subsequently resigning.
Months later, Mr Murrell was arrested as part of Operation Branchform, the police investigation into SNP finances. He was charged with embezzlement in April last year.
Mr Murrell was replaced as SNP chief executive by Mr Foote, who is also the former editor of the Daily Record.
However, Mr Foote stepped down at the end of last year, saying he “could not make the necessary personal commitment” to reorganising the party.
Carol Beattie, the former chief executive of Stirling Council, is serving as the interim chief executive of the party until a successor is appointed.
