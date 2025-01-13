Nicola Sturgeon announces split from husband Peter Murrell

The former first minister announced the split on social media

Nicola Sturgeon has announced the end of her marriage to Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, “with a heavy heart”.

The former first minister said they had been separated “to all intents and purposes” for some time now.

The pair had been one of the most powerful couples in UK politics, with Ms Sturgeon serving for more than eight years as first minister and SNP leader, while Mr Murrell was the chief executive of the party.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Murrell was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds from the SNP in April last year as part of a long-running police investigation.

Writing on Instagram, Ms Sturgeon said: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

“It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will. We will be making no further comment.”

Ms Sturgeon made the announcement on social media | Instagram

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell, who was chief executive of the SNP for more than two decades between 1999 and 2023, first became a couple in 2003. By the time they announced their engagement in January 2010, Ms Sturgeon had become Scotland’s deputy first minister.

The-then first minister, Alex Salmond, and other Scottish Government cabinet colleagues were there when the couple married at Oran Mor, a converted church in Glasgow’s west end, in July 2010.

Ms Sturgeon went on to become first minister when Mr Salmond resigned from the post in 2014 in the wake of the Scottish independence referendum. However, she dramatically announced in February 2023 that she was stepping down, saying the “time is right to make way for someone else”.

In March 2023, her husband announced he was quitting as chief executive of the party with immediate effect amid a row linked to falling membership.

The following month, police officers searched the couple’s home on the outskirts of Glasgow, with Mr Murrell also arrested at the time as part of the Operation Branchform probe into SNP finances.

Ms Sturgeon herself was arrested in June 2023 and, while both she and Mr Murrell were released without charge pending further investigation, in April last year Mr Murrell was charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds.

Speaking in December last year, Ms Sturgeon said she knew “nothing more” about the investigation than she did when arrested in June 2023, with the former first minister having said previously that she was “innocent of any wrongdoing”.

