SNP chief executive Murray Foote resigns after just 14 months in post

The SNP’s chief executive has resigned after just 14 months in post.

Murray Foote said he could not make “the necessary personal commitment” to the party going into the next Holyrood election and beyond.

Critics said it was “further evidence of the chaos and turmoil at the top of the scandal-ridden SNP”.

Mr Foote was appointed to the position in August last year after Peter Murrell – Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – quit the role.

The former editor-in-chief of the Daily Record previously served as the SNP’s head of communications but resigned after a row about the party’s membership numbers.

His departure comes after the SNP suffered huge losses at the general election with the party’s 48 MPs being whittled down to just nine.

Polls also suggest the SNP, which has had three leaders over the past two years, could lose several MSPs at the 2026 Holyrood election amid a resurgent Labour Party.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Foote said it was in the best interests of the party and himself that he step down.

He said in a statement: “The SNP has recently embarked on a substantial process of internal re-organisation and renewal to better equip it for current electoral contests and to prepare for the critical Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

“While I agree these changes are both essential and appropriate, I also recognised after a period of reflection that I could not make the necessary personal commitment to leading the delivery of these changes into 2026 and beyond.

“In the circumstances, I concluded it would be in my best interests and the best interests of the party that I step down to give my replacement the time and space to mould and develop these changes in a manner they deem appropriate.”

Mr Foote said he will remain in his role until a new chief executive is found. He added: “I offer my very best wishes to both my successor and to colleagues at party HQ. I will always be grateful for the privilege of holding this post for the past 14 months and I stand ready to offer any assistance requested of me.

“I also believe that in First Minister John Swinney, our party has the right leader at the right time to advance the cause of Scottish Independence and I look to the future with renewed optimism as I support him in that cause.”

Mr Foote resigned from his previous role as head of communications for the SNP in March last year after he described a newspaper report that the party’s membership had dropped by 30,000 as “drivel”.

The story later turned out to be accurate, sparking a row that also led to the resignation of Mr Murrell, who took responsibility for misleading the media.

The SNP had 64,525 members as of June this year – nearly half of its 2019 peak of 125,691.

Mr Foote had been in the communications role since 2018 while Mr Murrell had been the party’s chief executive for more than two decades.

Mr Murrell was later charged with embezzlement of SNP funds as part of Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform investigation into the party’s finances.

Mr Swinney said: “Murray Foote has made a significant contribution to the work of the Scottish National Party during his time as chief executive, playing a key role in strengthening the SNP's headquarters functions and supporting the party as a formidable national organisation.

“When I became leader of the SNP, I promised to deliver a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation - and Murray’s successor will build on the work he has started.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Murray for his commitment and dedication to the Scottish National Party, and to independence, and I wish he and his family all the best for the future.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “This is further evidence of the chaos and turmoil at the top of the scandal-ridden SNP.

“Murray Foote was appointed to bring some calm and order to the party amid a police investigation into their murky finances, and the resignation of his disgraced predecessor Peter Murrell.