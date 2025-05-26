SNP accuses Reform UK of 'race baiting' over video featuring Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

The SNP have become the latest political party to criticise Reform UK’s use of a video featuring Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The SNP has written to Facebook’s owners Meta, saying a video from Reform UK about their rival Anas Sarwar “crosses the line into race-baiting”.

SNP chief executive Carol Beattie urged the platform to take down Reform UK’s video attacking the Scottish Labour leader.

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage | PA

In a paid-for post on the party’s Facebook page, Reform UK played a video of Mr Sarwar delivering a speech in 2022, where he urged more people from Pakistani and South Asian backgrounds to get involved in politics.

The clip, the beginning of which appears to have been edited so Mr Sarwar’s comments begin mid-sentence, is preceded by the words “Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community”.

The video ends with the words “only Reform UK will prioritise the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse”, urging people to vote in the by-election on June 5.

Reform’s messaging attracted condemnation from parties at Holyrood, with Mr Sarwar calling the video a “very deliberate dog whistle”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to manufacturing business Alexander Dennis in Falkirk. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In her letter to Meta, first reported in the Daily Record, Ms Beattie said she wished to formally complain about the video.

She said: “The video strongly criticises Scottish Labour Leader, Anas Sarwar, for promoting the inclusion of the Pakistani community in Scotland and portrays this kind of engagement with the Pakistani community in Scotland in a disparaging and negative manner.

“I strongly believe this content crosses the line into race-baiting and scapegoating, framing the support of a long-established ethnic minority community as a threat to the living standards of people in Scotland.

“It appears designed to provoke division, stir racial resentment, and marginalise Pakistani residents in Scotland.”

The SNP chief executive calls on Meta to “review the video, remove the content, and apply appropriate sanctions”.

Reform UK have previously defended the video, saying they are simply highlighting Mr Sarwar’s own words.

A spokesman for the party said earlier: “Reform UK has advertised Anas Sarwar’s own words, if he doesn’t like them, he shouldn’t use them.

“We know Scottish Labour is ashamed of Keir Starmer’s rhetoric, but it appears now they’re also trying to hide from Anas Sarwar’s record – we’ll be happy in helping them by highlighting his record at every turn.”

Last week Mr Sarwar described Reform UK as “chancers who want to play on people’s fears”.

He said: “They want to try and question my identity, my belonging and my loyalty to the country in which I was born, the country with which I identify, the country in which my children were born.

“I am a Scot, a proud Scot. Having worked in Scotland’s NHS, I want to deliver a fairer and better Scotland.”

Reform UK and Meta have been approached for comment.

Criticism of the video’s use by Reform UK comes as the party surges in the polls north of the Border.

A YouGov study published last week had put Reform in the lead on 309 seats across the UK, including three in Scotland.