The YouGov poll that shows Scots back tax rises for the richest

A poll by YouGov found 68 per cent think the richest should pay more

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clear majority of Scots believe the very richest in society should pay more in tax, a poll has shown.

A survey by YouGov on behalf of Oxfam found 68 per cent think the very richest should pay more. Meanwhile, more than three-quarters (79 per cent) would rather tax the very richest than see cuts to public spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the same percentage would support a new 2 per cent wealth tax on assets worth more than £10 million.

Scots believe the very richest should pay more in tax | PA

Campaigners said the data showed the UK government’s cuts to international aid and welfare are at odds with public opinion.

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “We all feel it in our bones: it’s indefensible that public spending to support those in poverty and crisis is being slashed, while private wealth is quietly stashed away.

“People in Scotland are crystal clear - they’d rather tax the richest than see cuts to public spending. Yet the UK government has chosen to snatch £11 billion from the pockets of those who need it most while the same amount has been added to the bloated bank balances of those who need it least in just 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time for the UK government to put fairness first; tax the super-rich and protect people in poverty. The choice is that simple.”

YouGov polled 1,007 adults aged 16 and over in Scotland between March 17 and 21. Oxfam wants UK and Scottish ministers to use their respective tax powers “to fairly raise more money”.

Campaigners argue a 2 per cent wealth tax applied to assets worth more than £10m could raise up to £24bn annually.

Mr Livingstone added: “Scotland’s political leaders can’t afford to wait for Westminster to make the fair and obvious choice to make the wealthiest pay their share. As we approach the 2026 Holyrood election, they would be fool hardy to ignore the public mood. People want to see real progress on fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland has powers to tax wealth more fairly to combat runaway inequality and to build a better and greener country, it’s time to use them.”