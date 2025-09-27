Scottish Greens targeting Nicola Sturgeon's seat for first-ever constituency win

"As your candidate for Glasgow Southside, I will always put people and planet before corporate greed.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has ‘collectively lost our minds’ on the issue of trans rights, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed this week in an interview in Aberdeen (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scottish Greens are hoping to return their first-ever constituency MSP in next year's Holyrood election - with the party targeting the seat currently held by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon .

Local councillor Holly Bruce has been selected as the Green candidate to fight the Glasgow Southside constituency - which Ms Sturgeon has represented since 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the former SNP leader prepares to step down from Holyrood after being an MSP since the devolved assembly began in 1999.

Greens hope her departure will boost their campaign, allowing them to return their first -ever constituency MSP.

Under Holyrood's proportional representation system, all of the Green MSPs so far have been elected via the regional list.

Having been selected as the candidate, Ms Bruce said she was "excited to be the Scottish Green voice in the Southside constituency".

Read more here: Digital ID: Warning hundreds of thousands of Scots without smartphone access excluded under Keir Starmer plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I have worked hard as a councillor for Langside for the past three years to build a better community and now I can't wait to be the voice of change across our great communities in the constituency."

Ms Bruce added that Greens are "standing to make a change for the people of Southside and for Scotland ".

She told voters in the area: "As your candidate for Glasgow Southside, I will always put people and planet before corporate greed, I will fight back against the millionaires who are pushing racist anti-migrant narratives and I will call out the horrific genocide in Gaza ."

Don’t miss a moment of political news from across Scotland by signing up to our politics newsletter for free right here.

Patrick Harvie , former Scottish Green co-leader and the party's longest-serving MSP, said Ms Bruce had "achieved one of the best-ever results for the Greens in Glasgow , winning her council ward on first preferences in 2022".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Since then, she's been a great voice for the local community and I have no doubt that she'll be a fantastic candidate for the constituency.