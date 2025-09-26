Sir Tony Blair would reportedly lead a post-war transitional authority in Gaza.

Plans mooted for Sir Tony Blair to lead a post-war transitional authority in Gaza have been branded a “sick joke” by the SNP.

The former prime minister has reportedly been involved in discussions about leading a governing authority supported by the UN and Gulf nations.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair | PA

It has been claimed the plan has the backing of the White House.

The authority would be tasked with handing control back to Palestinians once the transition had been completed, it has been reported.

Sir Tony has previously been involved in high-level talks with the US about Gaza’s future, having joined a White House meeting in August alongside American president Donald Trump to discuss plans for the territory.

The former British prime minister also acted as a broker for Sir Keir Starmer in the Middle East as far back as 2023 in a bid to build improved relationship with regional leaders, including the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, Sir Tony remains a divisive figure because of his Middle East track record. He is still criticised for the Iraq War when the UK joined with the US-led invasion in 2003.

As a former Middle East peace envoy, Sir Tony has worked closely with global leaders with the aim of ending the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and, in the past, has worked behind the scenes trying to encourage talks between Hamas and Israel.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (left) leaving following the funeral service of Lord John Prescott at Hull Minster, Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire on January 30, 2025.

The SNP have asked the UK government to explain what it knew about talks involving Sir Tony and Gaza's future, and if they were authorised by the Prime Minister.

Brendan O’Hara, the SNP’s Middle East spokesperson, said the appointment of Sir Tony to lead a Gaza transitional authority “can never be allowed to happen”.

Mr O'Hara MP said: “I imagine most people will have read these reports and thought they were a sick joke – it is nothing short of insane that this is actually being seriously discussed.

"The very idea that Tony Blair would be imposed on the people of Gaza after suffering a genocide is disgusting. If we have any remaining concern, any ounce of empathy, any shred of humanity for the people of Palestine – this can never be allowed to happen.

“Tony Blair has a shameful legacy in the Middle East – the man responsible for an illegal war resulting in unimaginable slaughter and bloodshed. He is literally one of the last people on Earth who should be anywhere near a peace plan.”

Mr O’Hara added: “These reports also raise serious questions for Keir Starmer – did the UK Labour government know about these sick plans, have they discussed them with Tony Blair, did they authorise them?

“If this plan is actually in the works, Keir Starmer needs to come out and make clear that he will block any appointment of Tony Blair. Instead of focusing on the sickening thought of lining up jobs for Tony Blair in Gaza, the UK government should stop arming Israel.”

Sir Tony served as Middle East envoy on behalf of the US, EU, Russia and the UN - often known as the Quartet - after he left office in 2007.

His responsibilities included creating the conditions for a two-state solution - an outcome Sir Keir said he continued to pursue in announcing the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday.