The Scottish Greens have announced who has been elected as the new co-leaders.

Ross Greer and Gillian Mackay have been elected as the new co-leaders of the Scottish Greens.

The leaders were unveiled at a press conference in Glasgow on Friday morning.

Ross Greer and Gillian Mackay have been elected as the new Scottish Greens co-leaders. | PA/National World

The pair replace Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, both of whom had served as junior ministers in the Scottish Government under a powersharing deal with the SNP.

Mr Harvie announced earlier this year he was standing down from his co-leadership post.

Ms Slater had stood for re-election, but was defeated in the leadership contest, which is held every two years under Scottish Green Party rules.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Turnout for the leadership vote was just 12.7 per cent of the total membership, with 950 votes cast.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Mackay said: “From free bus travel for people under 22, increasing the roll-out of free school meals, restoring Scotland’s natural environment, the introduction of safe access zones, and the scrapping of peak rail fares, the Scottish Greens have already started improving the lives of millions. But we can and will go further.

“We need to be clear; the Scottish Greens have delivered real change and we are the party for you. For many, the cost-of-living crisis is still taking its toll, but the focus from our governments and our media continues to distract from the real issues facing working-people.

“As a disabled woman and a new mum, I am getting to know some of the struggles that so many families are facing. That’s why I will champion a four-day week, better parental pay, and universal basic income. These are policies that will transform lives.”

Mr Greer added: “About a decade ago, there was a real sense of hope in Scotland. People really believed that this could be that better, fairer, greener country. But that sense of hope has all but disappeared, and we should be honest about that.

“Whether it is through the re-election of Tory governments that we didn’t vote for or a Labour government that looks like another one of those Tory governments, Brexit or even Trump.

“The Scottish Green Party will bring back that hope. And we will bring it back through action. We will cut people’s bills and tackle the climate crisis. That’s why I have proposed ideas during this contest like universal free bus travel.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to make the super rich pay for the transformation that we know our society needs. For example, by ending the tax breaks that the aristocracy get for their shooting estates.