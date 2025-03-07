Ian Murray also told Scottish politicians who criticised the Prime Minister on his response to the Oval Office scenes to ‘grow up’

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has branded John Swinney’s stance on the Trident nuclear deterrent “completely and utterly inconsistent”.

Earlier this week, the First Minister maintained his party’s stance on unilateral nuclear disarmament, despite the party’s former Westminster leader Ian Blackford U-turning on this in the wake of escalating tensions in Ukraine.

This comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer increased defence spending to 2.3 per cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent, using money from the government’s international aid budget to do so.

The Prime Minister has previously said he is committed to maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent in the Clyde.

HMS Vigilant at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, which carries the UK's Trident nuclear deterrent | Press Association

In a speech at Edinburgh University on Friday, Mr Murray said: “It is completely and utterly inconsistent and not credible to say they want 2.5 per cent, but not say how we should pay for it, apart from scrapping Trident.

“I’m sorry, but that is the whole issue in the first place.

“I do think there is inconsistency and a lack of credibility there.”

On Thursday Mr Swinney told journalists: “I take a different view on this. I think nuclear weapons have not managed to stop the conflict we are wrestling with in Ukraine, which has very direct implications for our own security and safety.

“I think we need to have the capacity to enable us to defend ourselves and to support Ukrainians with conventional weapons.”

First Minister John Swinney | Press Association

Mr Murray also said senior Scottish politicians need to “grow up” after criticising the Prime Minister for not publicly voicing his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media after the angry scenes in the Oval Office a week ago.

Numerous world leaders had posted their support for Mr Zelensky online after US President Donald Trump accused him of “gambling with World War Three”. Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the Prime Minister’s lack of comment was “absolutely appalling”.

Sir Keir had instead organised a summit of European leaders, including Mr Zelensky, in London two days later.

Mr Murray said: “There is inconsistency when the Prime Minister is picking up the telephone to the US president and Ukrainian president on Friday evening, and then you have senior Scottish politicians taking to Twitter, creating noise on social media about the vacuum that has been left by the Prime Minister not taking to social media.

“People need to grow up.

“The Prime Minister has been leading from the front on this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump clashed in the Oval Office. | Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He also said he was pleased to see Mr Swinney committing to meet Mr Trump when he visits Scotland later this year.

Sir Keir visited the White House last week where he handed over an invitation to Mr Trump from the King for an unprecedented second state visit.

Traditionally second-term US presidents are not given a second state visit. Mr Trump had an official state visit during his last presidency.

This visit also includes a trip to Scotland to organise the logistics of the official state visit.