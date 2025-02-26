It came as the First Minister backed an increase in defence spending announced by Sir Keir Starmer

John Swinney has defended the SNP’s long-standing opposition to the Trident nuclear deterrent despite an increasingly volatile global situation.

The First Minister said the billions of pounds spent servicing Trident, which is based at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, would be better spent on conventional weapons. It came as the First Minister backed an increase in defence spending announced by Sir Keir Starmer, but criticised the decision to slash foreign aid to fund the move.

HMS Vigilant at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, which carries the UK's Trident nuclear deterrent | PA

Under plans announced by Sir Keir, defence spending will rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, which is largely being paid for by cuts to the international aid budget.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for Europe to contribute more to its own defence in the face of the “tyrant” Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while there have also been concerns about the US administration’s commitment to European security.

Mr Swinney spoke to the media at his official residence in Edinburgh on Wednesday - the day after the SNP’s Budget passed its final parliamentary hurdle at Holyrood.

He said: “I do think it’s necessary to take seriously the threat of security, which therefore leads to the conclusion that we need to spend more on defence. There are obviously choices to be made. The United Kingdom is spending billions of pounds every year servicing the Trident nuclear missile system.

“As a party, as a Government, as an individual, I wouldn’t support the possession of nuclear weapons.

“There’s obviously resources that could have been spent alternatively on defence than on Trident missiles, which are not stopping conflict in the world today and they’re not able to be deployed in the current challenges we face.”

Mr Swinney said he supported the increase in spending, but doing so by slashing international aid was the “wrong choice” and “short-sighted”.

He was later asked if the SNP’s long-stated opposition to Trident remained credible in light of the new security situation facing Europe.

“I do believe that point, because as I look at the threats we face just now, I see nuclear weapons providing no tangible or realistic benefit to the military challenges that we face at this moment and are likely to face in future, and indeed I think they are an inhibitor because of the resources that they command,” he said.

“There are other choices on defence expenditure to be made. I think not renewing the trident nuclear system would enable us to make a broader set of choices than we are able to make if the UK commits to renewing the Trident missile system.

“So there are those choices. I think the situation we find ourselves in now is such that we need to think very carefully about what the threats are, and there’s obviously a strategic defence review underway just now. We need to think about those threats and to consider what is the most effective way to respond to them, and I think investment in conventional weaponry is what we need to do to protect us in these circumstances.”

It was put to the First Minister that Ukraine had given up a stockpile of nuclear weapons it inherited following the collapse of the Soviet Union, only to be invaded by Russia in later years.

Ukraine agreed to transfer this stockpile to Russia for dismantlement in 1994 under the international nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

The First Minister said: “Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons – it’s not had all the security guarantees that I think are necessary in the world today. To me, that’s the answer to the point – it’s to have the necessary security guarantees that will protect a country like Ukraine.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “At a time of global uncertainty and the rising threat of conflict around the world, the SNP’s opposition to Trident is dangerously naïve.

“By doubling down on his stance, John Swinney has demonstrated the Nationalists’ total lack of credibility on defence issues and disregard for the thousands of skilled jobs Faslane supports.”

