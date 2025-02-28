The Scotsman takes a look at what we know so far about Donald Trump’s planned visit to Scotland

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump is expected to visit Scotland later this year, after being personally invited by King Charles III.

This comes just months after his son Eric Trump revealed his father was planning to visit Scotland at some point in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when could this visit take place and what might happen when the US President comes to town? The Scotsman takes a look at what we know so far about the planned visit.

US President Donald Trump on a previous meeting to Scotland. | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Why is Donald Trump coming to Scotland?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer personally handed over the invitation from the King when he met the US President in the White House on Thursday. This will be ahead of an unprecedented state visit to the UK later in the year.

Where will the meeting be held?

Either in Dumfries House or Balmoral Castle, both of which are close to Mr Trump’s two Scottish golf resorts.

When will the Scottish visit happen?

We do not know the full details of this as of yet - but it will be “in the near future”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the Oval Office after receiving the invitation, Mr Trump said: “It’s a very special place and [Starmer is] a special man - and the United Kingdom is a wonderful country that I know very well. I’m there a lot.

“I’ll be going there and we expect to see each other in the near future - we’ll be announcing it.”

US President Donald Trump meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC. | Carl Court/Press Association

What will be discussed?

Primarily the meeting will be to discuss the logistical details of an unprecedented second state visit to the UK later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his letter, King Charles indicated the meeting would “present an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest”.

However, First Minister John Swinney will also look to use Mr Trump’s visit to Scotland to “strengthen” the ties between the two countries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The First Minister will continue to ensure Scotland has a constructive relationship with the US and will do all he can to strengthen the social, cultural and economic ties between the two countries.”

Mr Swinney had publicly backed his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the US presidential election last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is the state visit being called ‘unprecedented’?

Mr Trump made an official state visit in 2019 during his last presidency when the late Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne.

It is unusual for a second invitation to be extended, albeit from a new monarch.

Second-term US presidents are traditionally not given an official state visit, and are instead invited for tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle.

How did Mr Trump react?

Initially Mr Trump appeared to be taken aback by the letter when it was first handed to him by the Prime Minister in the Oval Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he then declared it would be an “honour” to visit the “fantastic” country.

What are Mr Trump’s connections to Scotland?

The US president has many connections to Scotland, not least because his mother Mary Anne Macleod is from Lewis.

She emigrated to New York in 1930 when she met and married Frederick Trump and went on to have the future US president.

Mr Trump opened his first golf resort on the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire in 2012 and then bought a second resort, Trump Turnberry, in 2014.