John Swinney: Donald Trump state visit 'unthinkable' unless he changes Ukraine stance

A second state visit for US President Donald Trump would be “unthinkable” if he does not change his stance towards Ukraine, the First Minister has said.

John Swinney said he was “very disturbed” by how last week’s Oval Office meeting between Mr Trump and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky played out.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

He said Scotland will “forever stand with Ukraine”.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Swinney said: “The events at that Oval Office meeting with President Zelenskyy, and the announcement made this morning of a pause in US military aid to Ukraine, can only run the risk of emboldening Russia, the aggressor.

“As I said this weekend, if this were to remain the posture of the US government, a second state visit for US President Trump becomes unthinkable.

“I know there are people in this chamber and across this country who will disagree, who will say that we should not contemplate this stance or who will say that President Trump should not be invited under any circumstances.

“I understand and respect those points of view. But I cannot share them. Right now, today, as we stand here, men, women and children in Ukraine are putting their lives and their freedom on the line to defend their country and all our democracies.

“We say we support them – and we do. But that means being willing to do things that are hard; things we would rather not do.

“So, if a state visit could help solidify US support for Ukraine, if that is part of what supporting Ukraine means in practice, then it is a possibility.

“For that to be true, however, the US would have to sustain the steadfast support of Ukraine, her independence and territorial integrity.”

Mr Swinney said he “wholeheartedly” welcomed action by Sir Keir Starmer to set up a “coalition of the willing” to provide Ukraine with security guarantees after any ceasefire agreement.

He also said he accepted the “case for peacekeeping forces to avert further conflict”, although he stressed this was a move which must be “subject to proper scrutiny and a vote in the House of Commons”.

The First Minister, who was speaking as the Ukrainian Consul in Edinburgh watched from the public gallery, went on to pledge Scotland’s “fullest support” for the country, adding: “Here in Scotland, we will, forever, stand with Ukraine.”

Both the leaders of the Scottish Tories and Scottish Labour appeared to attack comments from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who was branded a “keyboard warrior” by the Prime Minister after urging him to “get off his knees” and rescind the state visit offer.

Tory leader Russell Findlay said: “Grandstanding comments, such as those from some senior SNP politicians, are self-indulgent and counter-productive. They risk sowing division between western allies to the delight of the Kremlin and other despotic and dangerous regimes.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the situation required “serious grown-up leadership, not Twitter diplomacy”.

Elsewhere, Scottish Green leader Patrick Harvie praised Mr Zelensky’s conduct in the White House, saying he “told the truth and challenged Russian propaganda”.