Finance Secretary Shona Robison has unveiled this year’s budget – including a new income tax band

She had warned this would be one of the most challenging budgets since devolution, but the government managed to balance the books despite a £1.5 billion funding shortfall.

We take a look at the 10 key points to come out of her 2024/25 budget statement.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Finance Secretary Shona Robison on their way to the Holyrood debating chamber to deliver the 2024/25 Scottish budget. Image: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images.

1 – There will be a new income tax band

A new “advanced rate” of income tax will be introduced - this will mean those earning between £75,000 and £125,140 will pay 45 per cent.

This will affect around 114,000 taxpayers in Scotland.

The “top rate” of income tax (those earning over £125,140) has also been increased to 48 per cent.

However the current thresholds for the “higher rate” and “top rate” (£43,663 and £125,140 respectively) are being frozen.

Ms Robison says this will generate an extra £307 million as more people will find themselves in a higher tax band after being given a pay rise.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission estimates all of these measures will generate £18.8bn.

2 – Council tax freeze to be “fully funded”

The government is providing an extra £140m to fully finance the council tax freeze that was announced earlier this year.

However Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s 32 councils, had said £300m was needed for the council tax freeze to be classed as fully-funded.

3 – Huge cuts to the housing budget

The total housing and building standards budget is being cut from £738.3m in 2023/24 to £533.2m in 2024/25.

This includes cutting the budget for building more homes by over £189m.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow councils declared housing emergencies in the last few weeks.

Ms Robison says the government will be providing £90m in discretionary housing payments and an additional £35m to end homelessness.

That hasn’t stopped the Scottish Conservatives criticising the decision - something the finance secretary said was “astonishing”.

4 – Failure to raise Scottish Child Payment to £30

All benefits which are devolved to Holyrood are to be raised by 6.7 per cent in line with inflation, including the Scottish Child Payment which will be increased to £26.70.

However Oxfam Scotland says this falls “inadequately short” of the £30 they say First Minister Humza Yousaf committed to during his leadership campaign.

The Child Poverty Action Group added this is “bitterly disappointing for struggling families”.

5 – Real-terms cut to mental health and drug and alcohol funding

The budget for NHS recovery, health and social care is to increase from £18.9bn to £19.5bn.

Ms Robison says this is an uplift of four per cent for frontline NHS boards, which is below the 6.7 per cent rate of inflation.

Dentistry funding is increasing from £476.2m to £497.2m and funding for the National Care Service and adult social care is increasing from £827m to over £1bn.

However funding to tackle alcohol and drug misuse is only rising by £100,000 and there will be no extra funding for mental health – meaning an effective cut in real-terms funding once you take inflation into account.

Early years healthcare has also been cut by £800,000.

6 – Rates relief for island hospitality businesses

Businesses whose premises are valued below £51,000 will have their non-domestic rates frozen, something Ms Robison predicts will save businesses £37m.

Island hospitality businesses will also enjoy a 100 per cent rates relief up to the value of £110,000.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance said the government “squandered a golden opportunity” to replicate the UK Government’s 75 per cent rates relief in England.

7 – School meal debt to be cancelled

All school meal debt is to be cancelled, costing the government £1.5m.

This is on top of the government spending an extra £43m to expand free school meals across Scotland to primary six and seven pupils.

8 – Billions to be spent on public transport

A total of £2.5bn has been allocated in this budget to improving public transport.

This includes £425m on bus services, £434m on island ferries, ports and harbours, £1.6bn on ScotRail and the Caledonian Sleeper, and £220m on active travel.

Construction on dualling the A9 between Tomatin and Moy will also commence in 2024/25.

Transport Secretary Màiri McAllan is due to make a ministerial statement on A9 dualling on Wednesday 20 December.

9 – Scottish Funding Council budget slashed

The overall education and skills budget is being increased from £4.2bn to £4.9bn.

However this includes cutting the budget for the Scottish Funding Council by £107.4m.

The overall lifelong learning budget is also being cut by £23.5m and funding for tuition fees is being reduced by £23.4m.

10 – More money for public services

The Scottish Police Authority resource budget will increase by £75.7m and capital funding for Police Scotland will rise by £64.5m.

On top of this the Scottish Prison Service’s budget will increase by 10 per cent, and £176m will be spent on modernising the prison estate.