Scottish Budget: Cycling and walking spending £100m short of commitment under SNP-Greens power-sharing deal

Bute House agreement pledged £320m for active travel but only £220m allocated by Finance Secretary Shona Robison

A commitment to increase spending on active travel to £320 million as part of the SNP-Scottish Greens’ power-sharing deal has fallen £100m short in next year’s Scottish Budget.

Instead, it was increased by only £31m on this year’s total.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison told MSPs on Tuesday that £220m would be allocated in 2024-25 “as we continue increasing our investment in walking, wheeling and cycling”.

Cycling projects under construction include the South City Way in Glasgow. (Photo by Cycling Scotland)

However, the Bute House agreement struck between the SNP and Scottish Greens in 2021 included it would “increase the proportion of Transport Scotland’s budget spent on active travel initiatives so that by 2024-25 at least £320m or 10 per cent of the total transport budget will be allocated to active travel.”

The Scottish Government insisted the commitment remained but said it would “take a little longer to reach”.

Active travel minister and Scottish Green Patrick Harvie had said in June the Scottish Government remained “committed” to the Bute Agreement funding pledge.

It stated that the increased spending was needed as part of a shift from road projects that encouraged more people to drive “in the face of the climate emergency".

However, in the Scottish Greens’ initial reaction to the Budget, the party simply highlighted the active travel allocation as a “key announcement” and said the “record funding” would deliver “safer, healthier neighbourhoods”.

But campaigners Cycling UK described the broken pledge as “disappointing”.

Campaigns and policy manager for Scotland Jim Densham said: "At a time of considerable strain on the public purse, the Scottish Government's Budget provides a welcome and significant boost in funding for projects that will enable people to make local journeys by cycling, walking or wheeling.

“£220m is a record investment that shows Scotland is leading the way within the UK, although it falls disappointingly short of the £320m promised at the beginning of this Parliament. We urge the Government to ensure that this target is met in 2025-26.

“Investing in active travel is proven to be excellent value for money. Every £1 spent on cycling and walking schemes provides almost £6 worth of benefits, including improved health and wellbeing, reduced congestion and better air quality.

“The continued growth in funding gives councils across Scotland the opportunity to enable more people to cycle easily, confidently and safely."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to £320m of investment remains in place, but will take a little longer to reach.

"As well as delivering record amounts of funding, we are also transforming how we deliver on that programme so that every pound makes the difference Scotland needs. That transformation programme continues throughout 2024-25, meaning that it is a transitional year and a further step change to our commitment.

“To improve health and protect the environment, our primary focus will be on investing in high quality active travel infrastructure to make walking, wheeling and cycling safer and easier for more people in communities across the country.