The First Minister told the SNP conference the move would help people through the cost-of-living crisis

Council tax will be frozen in Scotland next year to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, Humza Yousaf has announced.

In his first big SNP conference speech as leader, the First Minister scrapped proposals to hike council tax by as much as 22.5 per cent for homes in higher bands, which could have raised an additional £176 million for local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leaders said they were not made aware of the decision in advance and warned it could have “longer term implications” at a time of acute financial pressure.

Humza Yousaf leaves the stage after his speech rehearsal during the SNP conference in Aberdeen. Picture: Andy Buchanan / STR / AFP

The Scottish Greens, who are in government with the SNP but were only told of the planned freeze on Tuesday morning, also immediately raised concerns about the impact on frontline services.

“We are concerned about the effect this freeze could have on already-strained frontline public services if it is not properly funded,” said Ross Greer, the party’s finance spokesman. "Our local councils and people who rely on services like social care, schools and early years centres must not lose out as a result of this announcement.”

Mr Yousaf was addressing party members at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen. He paid tribute to his predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, from the stage, insisting she “transformed Scotland”.

"She reformed Scotland’s public services,” he said. “She improved the life chances of thousands of Scotland’s young people. And we will never forget that in the toughest of times our country faced, Nicola was the calmest of voices and the coolest of heads. So for all of this and more, we say thank you Nicola.”

Ms Sturgeon was not in the conference hall for her successor’s speech, but had been the centre of media attention when she attended on Monday.

Mr Yousaf confirmed an extra £300 million over three years to help cut NHS waiting lists, and said investment in Scotland’s arts and culture sector will be more than doubled over the next five years.

"This means that by the end of the five years, our investment will be £100m higher than it is today,” the First Minister said. “This is a huge vote of confidence in the future of our culture sector and in the vital work of bodies like Screen Scotland, Creative Scotland and our festivals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government had come under fire in recent weeks after a £6.6 million budget cut was reimposed on Creative Scotland.

Elsewhere, Mr Yousaf said the Government will take steps to issue its first ever bond to finance key infrastructure in Scotland. A new £500,000 fund will also be piloted to support women leaving abusive relationships.

He told the conference: “Nobody in Scotland caused this Westminster cost-of-living crisis – but almost everybody in Scotland is suffering because of it. I never thought that in 2023, people on above-average salaries would be coming to my constituency surgeries asking for financial help.

"Nurses, police officers, teachers – these workers are the backbone of Scotland’s public services. And people like them are being hit by this crisis too.

"We know that people are filled with dread when the bills are going up and up. We can’t stop all the bills rising – but where we can act, we should.

"I’ve considered carefully what steps we can take to help. Council tax bills in Scotland are already hundreds of pounds a year lower than they are in England. We’re committed to fundamentally reforming local taxation and we will re-energise our work to do that.

"We have consulted on what level the council tax should be next year. And conference, we have reached our decision.

"I can announce to the people of Scotland that, next year, your council tax will be frozen. That’s the SNP delivering for people when they need it the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the First Minister said the freeze would be fully funded. Asked how much it would cost, he said: “That’s a matter for negotiation between us and local authorities. A 3 per cent increase in council tax is between £90 and £100 million.”

A spokesman for Cosla, the council umbrella body, said: “We have just heard the announcement made at the SNP conference in relation to freezing council tax. We were unaware of it in advance. This has longer term implications for all councils right across the country, at a time when we know there are acute financial pressures, and where we are jointly looking at all local revenue raising options.

“We will need to consider the implications for Cosla and Local Government with our members when we get more of the detail. This will also need to be examined against the principles of the recently signed Verity House Agreement.”

Mr Greer said: “The First Minister is right to want to support those who are struggling the most through the cost of living crisis, but the way to do that is to completely replace the deeply unfair Council Tax with a more progressive system.

“As we have repeatedly highlighted, council tax is a ludicrously broken system. It hasn’t been accurate since before I was born, with most people now paying the wrong rate as a result of those 1991 valuations.