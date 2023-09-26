Schools across Scotland are closing for three days as non-teaching staff go on strike

A leading union has called on Humza Yousaf to meet its members on the picket lines and has warned more strikes “will be on the cards” as it stressed a “significantly” better offer was needed.

The warning from Unison was issued as hundreds of schools in 24 local authorities shut on Tuesday, with many of them to stay closed for three days. Non-teaching staff such as janitors, cleaners, cooks and admin staff have gone on strike over pay.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilian Macer, Unison’s Scottish secretary, said the latest offer from employers was “too little, too late and too vague”. And she warned of further strike action unless a deal is reached and called on First Minister Humza Yousaf to get involved in negotiations.

Unison strike outside Avenue End Primary School in Glasgow. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Only Unison is taking part in the strike, after both Unite and GMB Scotland agreed to suspend action at the 11th hour to ballot members on a new pay offer.

However, Unison said it was continuing with the planned industrial action as the new pay offer was still not good enough.

Mark Ferguson, Unison’s local government chair, told the BBC: “We don’t think it’s good enough. It’s not just about pay, but a lack of funding to local government for over a decade, and we want to make a stand.”

The stance comes after the First Minister urged Unison to call off the strikes.

Mr Yousaf said: “It is a very good offer. That is why a couple of unions, of course, have suspended strike action and will now consult members.

“There’s government involvement, government funding – it is a very good offer and I would urge Unison, who I understand continue to have concerns, to follow the other trade unions, suspend strike action and do a consultation with their members.”

Mr Ferguson said in response: “The First Minister has called on Unison to suspend strike action. If the First Minister wants to suspend it, our doors are open, he can contact us at any time. I’ll be picketing in Renfrewshire, he can come at any time.”

Mr Ferguson added it was “unclear” where the money for this new pay offer was coming from.

He said: “More money has been made available, but where is this money coming from? That’s what’s important. We don’t want to trade pay for cuts or cuts to jobs and services that will impact on communities.”

He said 80 per cent of their local government members were women, and work part time or term time, meaning the new pay offer “means something very different to them”.

Mr Ferguson added: “This offer is below the rate of inflation and certainly doesn’t address the issues in recruitment and retention across local government.”

However, Cosla, the council umbrella body, said it had been clear on where the money in this new pay offer had come from.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman and an SNP councillor in Dumfries and Galloway, said: “It is exceedingly disappointing to be in this position and there will be an impact on our young people. There were two letters sent to the unions with clear, consistent messaging.

“A direct quote – we are able to provide reassurances that additional resources have been identified with no detriment to jobs or services. This was clearly given to Unison over the weekend. The money has come from reprofiling and reprioritising the existing funding and where there has been a predicted underspend.”

At Portobello High School in Edinburgh, around 30 school support staff stood on the picket lines with placards emblazoned with slogans such as “pay up for council staff”, “no pay, no play” and “we are worth more”.

Pupil support assistant and Unison member Katherine Bull said: “When we heard about the offer from our union, they recommended we reject. They don’t think it goes far enough – it’s baby steps when we need to be taking giant leaps.”