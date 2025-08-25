Russell Findlay has insisted he will not quit if the Scottish Tories finish behind Reform at next ear’s election - stressing it will “take time” to win back public support.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has played down losing the second MSP after taking over the party leadership 10 months ago - as he insisted he was “here to stay” even if the Tories fall behind Reform at next year’s election.

Mr Findlay admitted he was “disappointed” after Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour quit the party last week - pointing the blame at the Scottish Tory leader, but had no answer over whether he has a strategy to stop politicians leaving the Conservatives.

Russell Findlay delivering a speech in Glasgow ahead of Holyrood returning from summer recess | John Delvin/National World

The Scottish Conservative leader delivered a speech in Glasgow to mark the Scottish Parliament returning from summer recess next week - setting out a stinging critique of the Holyrood system.

In an apparent attempt to address the threat posed to the Tories at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections by Nigel Farage’s Reform party, Mr Findlay hit out at the public sector, “state-funded” charities and academics, and suggested far right protests outside hotels accommodating those seeking asylum have legitimate concerns.

Mr Findlay set out three key policies as part of his “common sense” agenda, including banning Scottish Government civil servants from furthering the case for independence, cutting quangos and handing councils as-yet unspecified powers from Holyrood.

Pressure over second Tory MSP to quit

But his set piece speech was overshadowed by repeated questions about Mr Findlay appearing to lose control of his group of MSPs after Mr Balfour became the second Holyrood politician, so far, to quit the Scottish Conservatives since taking over the reins from Douglas Ross.

Asked about Mr Balfour’s resignation, Mr Findlay said he was “obviously disappointed” to lose another MSP, but put the decision down to a disagreement over benefits.

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour has quit the Scottish Conservatives

He said: “Jeremy has expressed concern about Scotland’s social security benefit. He believes that benefits should rise. Our party has recognised that it’s unsustainable.

Criticism over ‘reactionary politics’

“Just because things are tough, doesn’t mean that we leave the pitch. We have to re-double our efforts because what we stand for is correct.”

In his scathing resignation letter, Mr Balfour warned the Tories have “fallen into the trap of reactionary politics”, with policy “dictated by what other parties are saying and chasing cheap headlines”.

Mr Findlay said: “When I became leader 10 months or so ago, I was told that the party needed a change. A lot of our members were frustrated about what we were talking about - about what they saw as a lack of clear pride in Conservatives values and policies.

“That’s what we have been doing. We make no apology for that. We said that we would change.

“When I took over, we could see that people were sick of the party. We suffered an appalling general election result. We came in on the back of that and it’s inevitable it will take time both at a Scottish level and across the UK to rebuild trust with the public - even for the right to be heard again by the public.”

The Scottish Tory leader said his party is putting in the “hard yards understanding and explaining where we did things wrong” and “explaining what we will do in what’s going to be a critical election next year”.

Pressed over whether he will quit as leader if Reform finishes ahead of the Tories next year, Mr Findlay attempted to downplay the threat of Mr Farage’s party.

Findlay rejects quitting if Tories suffer election disaster

He said: “Our main rivals are the rotten SNP. I’m going to move heaven and earth to get them out in May. I’m here to stay.”

Mr Findlay accused Reform of being “a party that is happy with seeing another SNP government”, adding that “Nigel Farage himself has said he’s okay with that”.

He added: “Reform has also said they would like to see the destruction of the Conservative party. So it’s impossible for our party to have any form of participation with them.”

After initially describing immigration as a “reserved matter” and not giving a view on the issue, Mr Findlay, following repeated questioning, suggested people have “understandable concern”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | John Devlin/National World

Asked if he was concerned about online misinformation that was fuelling support for far right anti-immigration protests, Mr Findlay claimed the SNP government “actively peddles false information”.

He added: “We’ve seen instances, horrific cases, where a young female in Scotland was raped by someone who come to this country illegally, having made their way through numerous safe European countries.

Tory leader takes leaf out of Farage’s book

“It’s understandable, in those circumstances, why communities would question the entire integrity and safety of the immigration system. As long as that is being done lawfully and respectfully, that is entirely right.”

Mr Findlay accused Holyrood of now being a "performative parliament” and “often a waste of time and taxpayers’ money”.

He said “politicians need to give the public a break” both “a financial break” and “respite from the white noise of constant interference in our lives”.

The Scottish Tory leader accused SNP ministers of moving to “cripple business and punish aspiration” as he took a page out of Reform’s book by suggesting the Scottish Government has “nurtured an obedient machinery of state to do their bidding”.

He pointed to what he branded “yes men and women” who “run Scotland’s vast and powerful public sector”, in a “network of left-wing lobbyists acting as gatekeepers”.

Mr Findlay added: “They decide what should be on the agenda, even if it's at odds with the views of mainstream Scotland. Those who deviate from accepted groupthink are shouted down and shut out.

“A circular system of approval exists between the SNP state and its state-funded activists, state-funded charities and state-funded academics.