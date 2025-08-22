Scottish Tories accused of ‘reactionary politics’ as latest MSP quits

Jeremy Balfour is the second MSP to quit under the leadership of Russell Findlay.

Russell Findlay has been accused of presiding over a “sinking ship” and leading a party into “freefall” after a second MSP quit under his leadership.

Jeremy Balfour MSP announced on Friday morning that he had resigned from the Scottish Conservatives and will now sit as an independent MSP.

The Lothians MSP, who was the party’s social security spokesman, wrote a scathing resignation letter criticising the party leadership and saying the Tories “no longer have a positive platform to offer”.

Jeremy Balfour MSP

Mr Balfour said party leadership is listening to less experienced advisors rather than the voices of experienced MSPs, is pursuing reactionary politics and cheap headlines, and is more focused on defending rural areas at the expense of cities.

This comes just months after Jamie Greene MSP defected to the Lib Dems from the Scottish Conservatives. Mr Greene had stood against Mr Findlay to take over the leadership of the party following the general election.

Mr Greene said: “I was clear back in April when I quit the Tories that it was a most unhappy of ships and others would follow my exit.

“Whilst Jeremy and I disagreed on specific issues over the years, I respect people who hold views which are clearly borne from life experiences and beliefs, as mine are.

Jamie Greene MSP and Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton after his defection from the Scottish Conservatives. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

“His accurate description of a Tory party which mimics the voices of other parties, slashes and burns budgets at the expense of society’s most vulnerable and has completely abandoned urban and central belt voters is one which indeed I share.

“One wonders how many more former colleagues will come to their senses and quit?”

The SNP said Mr Balfour’s resignation shows the party is in “freefall” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

George Adam MSP said: “It is welcome to see Jeremy Balfour come to his senses on the reality of the Tories in Scotland, as they become increasingly extreme to pander to the politics of Nigel Farage.

“With yet another MSP ditching the party, it’s clear the Tories are in freefall in Scotland as we approach the 2026 election. The only question remaining is who’ll be next to desert the sinking ship?

“The Westminster parties are all moving to the right and putting forward increasingly unpalatable policies as they pander to Farage - they have nothing positive to offer Scotland.”

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie added: “To lose one MSP because of your narrow and toxic politics could be regarded as misfortune - to lose two looks like carelessness.

Patrick Harvie MSP | Getty Images

“When even a social conservative like Jeremy Balfour is saying you are too reactionary, it is time to reconsider your politics. This is someone who voted for every hard right Tory policy while opposing almost every progressive measure this parliament has passed.”

He added: “While we as Greens rarely agree with the Conservative views, there has been a notable shift in the party since Russell Findlay became leader. He has dropped any pretence of moderation and dragged the party even further to the hard right.

“It seems that the Tory party is no longer a space for their traditional members to feel comfortable in, which will only result in those who hold harmful extreme views remaining, and attracting more of the same to join them in place of the former MSPs who leave, unless they rethink their approach.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said they were “disappointed” at Mr Balfour’s comments, but backed Mr Findlay’s leadership.

The spokesperson said: “The Scottish Conservatives, under Russell Findlay’s leadership, recognise that many people feel completely disconnected from politics.

“It is absolutely critical that our party continues to champion common sense Conservative values and policies that focus on the issues of concern to hard-working Scots.

“All our members and supporters expect us to work hard to deliver the change that Scotland needs after 18 years of damaging and divisive SNP rule.”

Miles Briggs MSP also represents the Lothian region and shared office staff with Mr Balfour - he said the resignation has come as a surprise.

Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “I was quite sad actually. I’ve worked with Jeremy way before I was in politics and respected him.

Miles Briggs MSP

“I’ve always found him quite a remarkable individual and I am sad that this is what he’s decided to do.

“He hadn’t spoken to me but I would have tried to talk him out of it as I did with Jamie Greene.

“I don’t think he’s personally criticising Russell from what he said in his letter or on the radio. In fact, he was praising him this morning on the radio.

“So I’m not sure what has triggered this, at this point in this political cycle, or electoral cycle.

“He had just been selected in the seat here in Edinburgh and I think he would have done well in our regional rankings.

“He’s always worked hard as an MSP.”

A Scottish Conservative source added: “This isn’t the way to effect change. You have more influence inside the party than as an independent.

“It’s going to be a gruelling run-up to the election so maybe Jeremy is looking for an easy life.”

In his resignation letter, Mr Balfour said: “I have found that there is little interest from the leadership in genuine policy innovation, particularly across the social justice and social security portfolio.

“Increasingly, decisions seem to be made by advisors who lack experience, while senior MSP colleagues are ignored.”

He said he “tried time and time again” as the party’s social security spokesman to convince the party leadership that it needs to tackle the growing social security bill while still supporting the most vulnerable in society.

Mr Balfour said: “I have also been seriously disappointed with the lack of ambition in regard to a policy offering for the central belt and the Lothian region. There have been numerous efforts to get leadership to produce policies that focus on urban areas, but they have been in vain as the party continues to focus on rural areas at the expense of our cities.

“More broadly, I fear that the Scottish Conservatives have fallen into the trap of reactionary politics, where a positive, proactive agenda for real change has been rejected in favour of allowing policies to be dictated by what other parties are saying and chasing cheap headlines.”

He added: “I take no pleasure in leaving my political home after over three decades, but as I have watched the party drift away from the principles that led me to join, I believe that I have no choice.