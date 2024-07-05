General Election 2024: Scottish results in full, check your constituency here
Labour’s landslide was accompanied with the collapse of the SNP north of the Border in a dramatic Election night.
The Scotsman had reporters at counts across the country as the results came in and we continue the coverage on our live blog here.
Below we will update the results in full from Scotland.
ABERDEEN NORTH
SNP win - notional hold
Kirsty Blackman (SNP) 14,533 (34.52%)
Lynn Thomson (Lab) 12,773 (30.34%)
Gillian Tebberen (C) 5,881 (13.97%)
Kenneth Leggat (Reform) 3,781 (8.98%)
Desmond Bouse (LD) 2,583 (6.14%)
Esme Houston (Green) 1,275 (3.03%)
Charlie Abel (Alba) 703 (1.67%)
Dawn Smith (Scot Family) 352 (0.84%)
Lucas Grant (TUSC) 214 (0.51%)
SNP maj 1,760 (4.18%) Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab 61.30% boundary change Electorate 75,925; Turnout 42,095 (55.44%)
ABERDEEN SOUTH
SNP win - notional hold
Stephen Flynn (SNP) 15,213 (32.83%)
M Tauqeer Malik (Lab) 11,455 (24.72%)
John Wheeler (C) 11,300 (24.38%)
Michael Pearce (Reform) 3,199 (6.90%)
Jeff Goodhall (LD) 2,921 (6.30%)
Guy Ingerson (Green) 1,609 (3.47%)
Graeme Craib (Scot Family) 423 (0.91%)
Sophie Molly (Ind) 225 (0.49%)
SNP maj 3,758 (8.11%) Notional 14.19% swing SNP to Lab 21.10% boundary change Electorate 77,328; Turnout 46,345 (59.93%)
ABERDEENSHIRE NORTH & MORAY EAST
SNP win - gain from notional C
Seamus Logan (SNP) 13,455 (35.23%)
Douglas Ross (C) 12,513 (32.77%)
Jo Hart (Reform) 5,562 (14.56%)
Andy Brown (Lab) 3,876 (10.15%)
Ian Bailey (LD) 2,782 (7.29%)
SNP maj 942 (2.47%) Notional 3.85% swing C to SNP 48.90% boundary change Electorate 70,058; Turnout 38,188 (54.51%)
ABERDEENSHIRE WEST & KINCARDINE
C hold
Andrew Bowie (C) 17,428 (35.60%, -7.05%)
Glen Reynolds (SNP) 13,987 (28.57%, -12.50%)
Kate Blake (Lab) 6,397 (13.07%, +8.51%)
Michael Turvey (LD) 6,342 (12.95%, +1.23%)
Brandon Innes (Reform) 3,497 (7.14%)
William Linegar (Green) 1,032 (2.11%)
Iris Leask (Ind) 219 (0.45%)
David Neill (ND) 56 (0.11%)
C maj 3,441 (7.03%) 2.72% swing SNP to C Electorate 72,994; Turnout 48,958 (67.07%, -6.37%)
AIRDRIE & SHOTTS
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Kenneth Stevenson (Lab) 18,871 (51.47%)
Anum Qaisar (SNP) 11,324 (30.88%)
David Hall (Reform) 2,971 (8.10%)
Alexandra Herdman (C) 1,696 (4.63%)
Lewis Younie (LD) 725 (1.98%)
Josh Robertson (Alba) 623 (1.70%)
John Leckie (BUP) 456 (1.24%)
Lab maj 7,547 (20.58%) Notional 16.04% swing SNP to Lab 10.80% boundary change Electorate 70,199; Turnout 36,666 (52.23%)
ALLOA & GRANGEMOUTH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Brian Leishman (Lab) 18,039 (44.56%)
+John Nicolson (SNP) 11,917 (29.44%)
Rachel Nunn (C) 3,127 (7.72%)
Richard Fairley (Reform) 3,084 (7.62%)
Nariese Whyte (Green) 1,421 (3.51%)
Adrian May (LD) 1,151 (2.84%)
Eva Comrie (Ind) 881 (2.18%)
Kenny MacAskill (Alba) 638 (1.58%)
Tom Flanagan (WPB) 223 (0.55%)
Lab maj 6,122 (15.12%) Notional 26.65% swing SNP to Lab 99.70% boundary change Electorate 70,680; Turnout 40,481 (57.27%)
ANGUS & PERTHSHIRE GLENS
SNP win - notional hold
Dave Doogan (SNP) 19,142 (40.43%)
Stephen Kerr (C) 14,272 (30.14%)
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Lab) 6,799 (14.36%)
Kenneth Morton (Reform) 3,246 (6.86%)
Claire McLaren (LD) 3,156 (6.67%)
Dan Pena (Ind) 733 (1.55%)
SNP maj 4,870 (10.29%) Notional 0.17% swing SNP to C 91.60% boundary change Electorate 76,668; Turnout 47,348 (61.76%)
ARBROATH & BROUGHTY FERRY
SNP win - notional hold
Stephen Gethins (SNP) 15,581 (35.32%)
Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank (Lab) 14,722 (33.37%)
Richard Brooks (C) 6,841 (15.51%)
Gwen Wood (Reform) 3,800 (8.61%)
David Evans (LD) 2,249 (5.10%)
Ghazi Khan (Alba) 693 (1.57%)
Moira Brown (Sovereignty) 231 (0.52%)
SNP maj 859 (1.95%)
Notional 19.39% swing SNP to Lab
56.80% boundary change
Electorate 76,149; Turnout 44,117 (57.94%)
ARGYLL, BUTE & SOUTH LOCHABER
SNP win - notional hold
Brendan O' Hara (SNP) 15,582 (34.73%)
Amanda Hampsey (C) 9,350 (20.84%)
Hamish Maxwell (Lab) 8,585 (19.14%)
Alan Reid (LD) 7,359 (16.40%)
Melanie Hurst (Reform) 3,045 (6.79%)
Tommy Macpherson (Ind) 941 (2.10%)
SNP maj 6,232 (13.89%) Notional 2.12% swing C to SNP 6.10% boundary change Electorate 71,756; Turnout 44,862 (62.52%)
AYR, CARRICK & CUMNOCK
Lab gain from SNP
Elaine Stewart (Lab) 14,930 (36.47%, +23.12%)
Allan Dorans (SNP) 10,776 (26.32%, -17.19%)
Martin Dowey (C) 9,247 (22.59%, -15.92%)
Andrew Russell (Reform) 3,544 (8.66%)
Paul Kennedy (LD) 1,081 (2.64%, -1.99%)
Korin Vallance (Green) 886 (2.16%)
Corri Wilson (Alba) 472 (1.15%)
Lab maj 4,154 (10.15%) 20.15% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 70,340; Turnout 40,936 (58.20%, -6.54%)
AYRSHIRE CENTRAL
Lab gain from SNP
Alan Gemmell (Lab) 18,091 (43.68%, +29.53%)
Annie McIndoe (SNP) 11,222 (27.09%, -19.08%)
David Rocks (C) 6,147 (14.84%, -19.93%)
Kevin Blades (Reform) 3,420 (8.26%)
Tom Kerr (Green) 1,039 (2.51%)
Elaine Ford (LD) 983 (2.37%, -2.53%)
Louise McDaid (Soc Lab) 329 (0.79%)
Alan MacMillan (Soc Dem) 188 (0.45%)
Lab maj 6,869 (16.58%) 24.31% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 69,413; Turnout 41,419 (59.67%, -7.05%)
AYRSHIRE NORTH & ARRAN
Lab gain from SNP
Irene Campbell (Lab) 16,821 (39.80%, +25.88%)
Patricia Gibson (SNP) 13,270 (31.40%, -17.14%)
Todd Ferguson (C) 5,954 (14.09%, -16.76%)
Mike Mann (Reform) 3,415 (8.08%)
Cara McKee (Green) 1,327 (3.14%, +0.83%)
Gillian Cole-Hamilton (LD) 1,005 (2.38%, -2.00%)
Ian Gibson (Soc Dem) 238 (0.56%)
James McDaid (Soc Lab) 232 (0.55%)
Lab maj 3,551 (8.40%) 21.51% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 72,176; Turnout 42,262 (58.55%, -6.93%)
BATHGATE & LINLITHGOW
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Kirsteen Sullivan (Lab) 19,774 (47.01%)
Martyn Day (SNP) 11,451 (27.22%)
Jamie McNamee (Reform) 3,524 (8.38%)
Lynn Munro (C) 3,144 (7.47%)
Sally Pattle (LD) 2,171 (5.16%)
Simon Jay (Green) 1,390 (3.30%)
John Hannah (Ind Scot) 382 (0.91%)
Stuart McArthur (Ind) 229 (0.54%)
Lab maj 8,323 (19.79%)
Notional 22.00% swing SNP to Lab
37.30% boundary change
Electorate 72,185; Turnout 42,065 (58.27%)
BERWICKSHIRE, ROXBURGH & SELKIRK
C hold
John Lamont (C) 18,872 (40.53%, -7.91%)
David Wilson (SNP) 12,273 (26.36%, -12.40%)
Caitlin Stott (Lab) 6,311 (13.56%, +8.83%)
Ray Georgeson (LD) 3,686 (7.92%, -0.15%)
Carolyn Grant (Reform) 3,340 (7.17%)
Neil MacKinnon (Green) 1,526 (3.28%)
Ellie Merton (Ind) 329 (0.71%)
Hamish Goldie-Scot (Scot Family) 221 (0.47%)
C maj 6,599 (14.17%) 2.24% swing SNP to C Electorate 76,438; Turnout 46,558 (60.91%, -10.41%)
CAITHNESS, SUTHERLAND & EASTER ROSS
LD win - gain from notional SNP
Jamie Stone (LD) 22,736 (49.37%)
Lucy Beattie (SNP) 12,247 (26.60%)
Eva Kestner (Lab) 3,409 (7.40%)
Sandra Skinner (Reform) 3,360 (7.30%)
Fiona Fawcett (C) 1,860 (4.04%)
Anne Thomas (Green) 1,641 (3.56%)
Steve Chisholm (Alba) 795 (1.73%)
LD maj 10,489 (22.78%) Notional 14.03% swing SNP to LD 60.20% boundary change Electorate 74,627; Turnout 46,048 (61.70%)
COATBRIDGE & BELLSHILL
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Frank McNally (Lab) 19,291 (49.81%)
Steven Bonnar (SNP) 12,947 (33.43%)
Fionna McRae (Reform) 2,601 (6.72%)
Christina Sandhu (C) 1,382 (3.57%)
Patrick McAleer (Green) 1,229 (3.17%)
Emma Farthing (LD) 671 (1.73%)
Leo Lanahan (Scot Family) 429 (1.11%)
Drew Gilchrist (Comm Brit) 181 (0.47%) Lab maj 6,344 (16.38%) Notional 13.73% swing SNP to Lab 26.40% boundary change Electorate 72,667; Turnout 38,731 (53.30%)
COWDENBEATH & KIRKCALDY
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Melanie Ward (Lab) 18,662 (45.72%)
Lesley Backhouse (SNP) 11,414 (27.97%)
Jonny Gray (C) 3,203 (7.85%)
Sonia Davidson (Reform) 3,128 (7.66%)
Fraser Graham (LD) 1,593 (3.90%)
Mags Hall (Green) 1,556 (3.81%)
Neale Hanvey (Alba) 1,132 (2.77%)
Calum Paul (SLP) 126 (0.31%)
Lab maj 7,248 (17.76%) Notional 12.29% swing SNP to Lab 36.10% boundary change Electorate 71,845; Turnout 40,814 (56.81%)
CUMBERNAULD & KIRKINTILLOCH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Katrina Murray (Lab) 18,513 (45.18%)
Stuart McDonald (SNP) 14,369 (35.07%)
Billy Ross (Reform) 3,167 (7.73%)
Satbir Gill (C) 1,939 (4.73%)
Anne McCrossan (Green) 1,694 (4.13%)
Adam Harley (LD) 1,294 (3.16%)
Lab maj 4,144 (10.11%) Notional 17.51% swing SNP to Lab 28.10% boundary change Electorate 70,350; Turnout 40,976 (58.25%)
DUMFRIESSHIRE, CLYDESDALE & TWEEDDALE
C win - notional hold
David Mundell (C) 14,999 (33.92%)
Kim Marshall (SNP) 10,757 (24.33%)
Daniel Coleman (Lab) 10,140 (22.93%)
David Kirkwood (Reform) 3,822 (8.64%)
Drummond Begg (LD) 2,800 (6.33%)
Dominic Ashmole (Green) 1,488 (3.37%)
Gareth Kirk (Scot Family) 208 (0.47%)
C maj 4,242 (9.59%) Notional 0.54% swing SNP to C 10.70% boundary change Electorate 71,900; Turnout 44,214 (61.49%)
DUMFRIES & GALLOWAY
C win - notional hold
John Cooper (C) 13,527 (29.55%)
Tracey Little (SNP) 12,597 (27.52%)
James Wallace (Lab) 11,767 (25.71%)
Charles Keal (Reform) 4,313 (9.42%)
Iain McDonald (LD) 2,092 (4.57%)
Laura Moodie (Green) 1,249 (2.73%)
David Griffiths (Heritage) 230 (0.50%)
C maj 930 (2.03%) Notional 0.47% swing C to SNP 5.30% boundary change Electorate 78,541; Turnout 45,775 (58.28%)
DUNBARTONSHIRE MID
LD win - gain from notional SNP
Susan Murray (LD) 22,349 (42.38%)
Amy Callaghan (SNP) 12,676 (24.04%)
Lorna Dougall (Lab) 10,993 (20.84%)
Alix Mathieson (C) 2,452 (4.65%)
David McNabb (Reform) 2,099 (3.98%)
Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green) 1,720 (3.26%)
Ray James (Alba) 449 (0.85%)
LD maj 9,673 (18.34%) Notional 10.87% swing SNP to LD 11.30% boundary change Electorate 73,596; Turnout 52,738 (71.66%)
DUNBARTONSHIRE WEST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Douglas McAllister (Lab) 19,312 (48.79%)
Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP) 13,302 (33.60%)
David Smith (Reform) 2,770 (7.00%)
Paula Baker (Green) 1,496 (3.78%)
Maurice Corry (C) 1,474 (3.72%)
Paul Kennedy (LD) 839 (2.12%)
Andrew Muir (Scot Family) 318 (0.80%)
Kelly Wilson (Sovereignty) 73 (0.18%)
Lab maj 6,010 (15.18%)
Notional 18.15% swing SNP to Lab 3.70% boundary change Electorate 69,074; Turnout 39,584 (57.31%)
DUNDEE CENTRAL
SNP win - notional hold
Chris Law (SNP) 15,544 (40.01%)
Richard McCready (Lab) 14,869 (38.27%)
Daniel Coleman (LD) 2,402 (6.18%)
Vicky McCann (Reform) 2,363 (6.08%)
Emma Farquhar (C) 1,569 (4.04%)
Alan Ross (Alba) 813 (2.09%)
Jim McFarlane (TUSC) 600 (1.54%)
Susan Ettle (Scot Family) 357 (0.92%)
Raymond Mennie (WPB) 192 (0.49%)
Niko Omilana (Ind) 139 (0.36%)
SNP maj 675 (1.74%) Notional 15.44% swing SNP to Lab 27.70% boundary change Electorate 74,221; Turnout 38,848 (52.34%)
DUNFERMLINE & DOLLAR
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Graeme Downie (Lab) 20,336 (45.66%)
Naz Anis-Miah (SNP) 12,095 (27.16%)
Thomas Heald (C) 3,297 (7.40%)
Lauren Buchanan-Quigley (LD) 3,181 (7.14%)
Udo Van Den Brock (Reform) 2,887 (6.48%)
Ryan Blackadder (Green) 2,078 (4.67%)
Graham Hadley (Ind) 324 (0.73%)
Danny Smith (Scot Family) 251 (0.56%)
George Morton (Ind) 88 (0.20%)
Lab maj 8,241 (18.50%) Notional 19.61% swing SNP to Lab 17.10% boundary change Electorate 72,824; Turnout 44,537 (61.16%)
EAST KILBRIDE & STRATHAVEN
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Joani Reid (Lab) 22,682 (48.56%)
Grant Costello (SNP) 13,625 (29.17%)
Ross Lambie (C) 3,547 (7.59%)
David Mills (Reform) 3,377 (7.23%)
Ann McGuinness (Green) 1,811 (3.88%)
Aisha Mir (LD) 1,074 (2.30%)
David Richardson (Scot Family) 505 (1.08%)
Donald MacKay (UKIP) 86 (0.18%)
Lab maj 9,057 (19.39%) Notional 22.44% swing SNP to Lab 10.50% boundary change Electorate 76,415; Turnout 46,707 (61.12%)
EDINBURGH EAST & MUSSELBURGH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Chris Murray (Lab) 18,790 (41.23%)
Tommy Sheppard (SNP) 15,075 (33.08%)
Amanda Grimm (Green) 4,669 (10.24%)
Marie-Clair Munro (C) 2,598 (5.70%)
Derek Winton (Reform) 2,129 (4.67%)
Charles Dundas (LD) 1,949 (4.28%)
Jane Gould (Ind) 365 (0.80%)
Lab maj 3,715 (8.15%)
Notional 15.36% swing SNP to Lab 22.70% boundary change Electorate 76,188; Turnout 45,575 (59.82%)
EDINBURGH NORTH & LEITH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Tracy Gilbert (Lab) 20,805 (42.05%)
Deidre Brock (SNP) 13,537 (27.36%)
Kayleigh O'Neill (Green) 5,417 (10.95%)
Mike Andersen (LD) 3,879 (7.84%)
Joanna Mowat (C) 3,254 (6.58%)
Alan Melville (Reform) 1,818 (3.67%)
David Jacobsen (Soc Lab) 227 (0.46%)
Niel Deepnarain (Scot Family) 210 (0.42%)
Richard Shillcock (Comm Brit) 189 (0.38%)
Caroline Waterloo (Ind) 139 (0.28%)
Lab maj 7,268 (14.69%)
Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab
13.30% boundary change Electorate 78,411; Turnout 49,475 (63.10%)
EDINBURGH SOUTH
Lab win - notional hold
Ian Murray (Lab) 24,976 (53.34%)
Simita Kumar (SNP) 7,725 (16.50%)
Jo Phillips (Green) 4,270 (9.12%)
Christopher Cowdy (C) 4,001 (8.54%)
Andy Williamson (LD) 2,746 (5.86%)
Cameron Rose (Reform) 1,845 (3.94%)
Alex Martin (Ind) 466 (1.00%)
Lynne Lyon (Alba) 454 (0.97%)
Phil Holden (Scot Family) 267 (0.57%)
Mark Rowbotham (Ind) 76 (0.16%)
Lab maj 17,251 (36.84%) Notional 8.24% swing SNP to Lab 6.70% boundary change Electorate 70,839; Turnout 46,826 (66.10%)
EDINBURGH SOUTH WEST
Lab gain from SNP
Scott Arthur (Lab) 18,663 (40.87%, +26.53%)
Joanna Cherry (SNP) 12,446 (27.26%, -20.37%)
Sue Webber (C) 5,558 (12.17%, -12.47%)
Dan Heap (Green) 3,450 (7.56%, +5.13%)
Bruce Wilson (LD) 3,014 (6.60%, -2.94%)
Ian Harper (Reform) 2,087 (4.57%)
Richard Lucas (Scot Family) 265 (0.58%)
Marc Wilkinson (Ind) 181 (0.40%)
Lab maj 6,217 (13.61%) 23.45% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 73,784; Turnout 45,664 (61.89%, -9.04%)
EDINBURGH WEST
LD win - notional hold
Christine Jardine (LD) 26,636 (50.78%)
Euan Hyslop (SNP) 10,174 (19.40%)
Michael Davidson (Lab) 7,850 (14.97%)
Alastair Shields (C) 2,896 (5.52%)
Otto Inglis (Reform) 2,208 (4.21%)
James Puchowski (Green) 2,098 (4.00%)
David Henry (Ind) 363 (0.69%)
Nick Hornig (Ind) 143 (0.27%)
Tam Laird (SLP) 85 (0.16%)
LD maj 16,462 (31.38%) Notional 13.07% swing SNP to LD 14.70% boundary change Electorate 76,490; Turnout 52,453 (68.57%)
FALKIRK
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Euan Stainbank (Lab) 18,343 (43.03%)
Toni Giugliano (SNP) 13,347 (31.31%)
James Bundy (C) 3,576 (8.39%)
Keith Barrow (Reform) 3,375 (7.92%)
Rachel Kidd (Green) 1,711 (4.01%)
Tim McKay (LD) 1,092 (2.56%)
Mark Tunnicliff (Ind) 600 (1.41%)
Zohaib Arshad (Alba) 581 (1.36%)
Lab maj 4,996 (11.72%) Notional 25.70% swing SNP to Lab 41.70% boundary change
FIFE NORTH EAST
LD win - gain from notional SNP
Wendy Chamberlain (LD) 23,384 (54.73%)
Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP) 9,905 (23.18%)
Jennifer Gallagher (Lab) 4,026 (9.42%)
Matthew Wren (Reform) 2,094 (4.90%)
Bill Bowman (C) 1,666 (3.90%)
Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green) 1,653 (3.87%)
LD maj 13,479 (31.55%) Notional 16.47% swing SNP to LD 15.70% boundary change Electorate 69,762; Turnout 42,728 (61.25%)
GLASGOW EAST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
John Grady (Lab) 15,543 (43.85%)
David Linden (SNP) 11,759 (33.18%)
Amy Kettyles (Green) 2,727 (7.69%)
Donnie McLeod (Reform) 2,371 (6.69%)
Thomas Kerr (C) 1,707 (4.82%)
Matthew Clark (LD) 872 (2.46%)
Liam McLaughlan (SSP) 466 (1.31%)
Lab maj 3,784 (10.68%) Notional 12.96% swing SNP to Lab 84.20% boundary change Electorate 68,988; Turnout 35,445 (51.38%)
GLASGOW NORTH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Martin Rhodes (Lab) 14,655 (42.19%)
Alison Thewliss (SNP) 11,116 (32.00%)
Iris Duane (Green) 4,233 (12.19%)
Helen Burns (Reform) 1,655 (4.76%)
Naveed Asghar (C) 1,366 (3.93%)
Daniel O'Malley (LD) 1,142 (3.29%)
Nick Durie (Alba) 572 (1.65%)
Lab maj 3,539 (10.19%) Notional 11.81% swing SNP to Lab 77.00% boundary change Electorate 67,579; Turnout 34,739 (51.41%)
GLASGOW NORTH EAST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Maureen Burke (Lab) 15,639 (45.87%)
Anne McLaughlin (SNP) 11,002 (32.27%)
Ewan Lewis (Green) 2,471 (7.25%)
Jonathan Walmsley (Reform) 2,272 (6.66%)
Robert Connelly (C) 1,182 (3.47%)
Sheila Thomson (LD) 592 (1.74%)
Catherine McKernan (Alba) 551 (1.62%)
Chris Sermanni (TUSC) 236 (0.69%)
Gary Steele (Comm Brit) 146 (0.43%)
Lab maj 4,637 (13.60%) Notional 11.81% swing SNP to Lab 70.10% boundary change Electorate 72,610; Turnout 34,091 (46.95%)
GLASGOW SOUTH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Gordon McKee (Lab) 17,696 (41.76%)
Stewart McDonald (SNP) 13,542 (31.96%)
Niall Christie (Green) 5,554 (13.11%)
Danny Raja (Reform) 1,736 (4.10%)
Haroun Malik (C) 1,617 (3.82%)
Peter McLaughlin (LD) 1,316 (3.11%)
Brian Smith (TUSC) 473 (1.12%)
Dhruva Kumar (Alba) 444 (1.05%)
Lab maj 4,154 (9.80%) Notional 14.33% swing SNP to Lab 19.60% boundary change Electorate 70,219; Turnout 42,378 (60.35%)
GLASGOW SOUTH WEST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Zubir Ahmed (Lab) 15,552 (43.60%)
Chris Stephens (SNP) 12,267 (34.39%)
John Hamelink (Green) 2,727 (7.65%)
Morag McRae (Reform) 2,236 (6.27%)
Mamun Rashid (C) 1,387 (3.89%)
Paul McGarry (LD) 958 (2.69%)
Tony Osy (Alba) 542 (1.52%)
Lab maj 3,285 (9.21%)
Notional 11.04% swing SNP to Lab 47.10% boundary change Electorate 68,871; Turnout 35,669 (51.79%)
GLASGOW WEST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Patricia Ferguson (Lab) 18,621 (46.67%)
Carol Monaghan (SNP) 12,175 (30.51%)
Nick Quail (Green) 3,662 (9.18%)
Dionne Moore (Reform) 2,098 (5.26%)
Faten Hameed (C) 1,720 (4.31%)
James Calder (LD) 1,316 (3.30%)
John Cormack (Christian) 310 (0.78%)
Lab maj 6,446 (16.15%) Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab 25.40% boundary change Electorate 69,028; Turnout 39,902 (57.81%)
GLENROTHES & MID FIFE
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Richard Baker (Lab) 15,994 (44.26%)
John Beare (SNP) 13,040 (36.08%)
Ian Smith (Reform) 3,528 (9.76%)
Debbie MacCallum (C) 1,973 (5.46%)
Jill Reilly (LD) 1,604 (4.44%)
Lab maj 2,954 (8.17%) Notional 15.15% swing SNP to Lab 39.10% boundary change Electorate 70,655; Turnout 36,139 (51.15%)
GORDON & BUCHAN
C win - notional hold
Harriet Cross (C) 14,418 (32.88%)
Richard Thomson (SNP) 13,540 (30.88%)
Conrad Wood (LD) 7,307 (16.66%)
Nurul Ali (Lab) 4,686 (10.69%)
Kris Callander (Reform) 3,897 (8.89%)
C maj 878 (2.00%) Notional 2.39% swing C to SNP 48.10% boundary change Electorate 69,605; Turnout 43,848 (63.00%)
HAMILTON & CLYDE VALLEY
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Imogen Walker (Lab) 21,020 (49.95%)
Ross Clark (SNP) 11,548 (27.44%)
Richard Nelson (C) 4,589 (10.90%)
Lisa Judge (Reform) 3,299 (7.84%)
Kyle Burns (LD) 1,511 (3.59%)
Christopher Ho (UKIP) 117 (0.28%)
Lab maj 9,472 (22.51%) Notional 19.43% swing SNP to Lab
77.90% boundary change
Electorate 75,480; Turnout 42,084 (55.76%)
INVERCLYDE & RENFREWSHIRE WEST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Martin McCluskey (Lab) 18,931 (46.92%)
+Ronnie Cowan (SNP) 12,560 (31.13%)
Ted Runciman (C) 2,863 (7.10%)
Simon Moorehead (Reform) 2,476 (6.14%)
Ross Stalker (LD) 1,259 (3.12%)
Iain Hamilton (Green) 1,173 (2.91%)
Christopher McEleny (Alba) 723 (1.79%)
John Burleigh (ND) 365 (0.90%)
Lab maj 6,371 (15.79%)
Notional 17.54% swing SNP to Lab
15.30% boundary change
Electorate 70,124; Turnout 40,350 (57.54%)
INVERNESS, SKYE & WEST ROSS-SHIRE
Recount on Saturday
KILMARNOCK & LOUDOUN
Lab gain from SNP
Lillian Jones (Lab) 19,055 (44.86%, +25.94%)
Alan Brown (SNP) 13,936 (32.81%, -18.03%)
Jordan Cowie (C) 3,527 (8.30%, -15.96%)
William Thomson (Reform) 3,472 (8.17%)
Bex Glen (Green) 1,237 (2.91%)
Edward Thornley (LD) 850 (2.00%, -3.13%)
Stephen McNamara (Ind) 401 (0.94%)
Lab maj 5,119 (12.05%) 21.99% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 74,628; Turnout 42,478 (56.92%, -7.00%)
LIVINGSTON
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Gregor Poynton (Lab) 18,324 (40.87%)
Hannah Bardell (SNP) 14,796 (33.00%)
David McLennan (Reform) 3,977 (8.87%)
Damian Doran-Timson (C) 3,469 (7.74%)
Caron Lindsay (LD) 2,025 (4.52%)
Cameron Glasgow (Green) 1,704 (3.80%)
Debbie Ewen (Alba) 545 (1.22%)
Lab maj 3,528 (7.87%) Notional 16.55% swing SNP to Lab 9.70% boundary change Electorate 78,043; Turnout 44,840 (57.46%)
LOTHIAN EAST
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Douglas Alexander (Lab) 23,555 (49.17%)
Lyn Jardine (SNP) 10,290 (21.48%)
Scott Hamilton (C) 5,335 (11.14%)
Robert Davies (Reform) 3,039 (6.34%)
Duncan Dunlop (LD) 2,649 (5.53%)
Shona McIntosh (Green) 2,477 (5.17%)
George Kerevan (Alba) 557 (1.16%)
Lab maj 13,265 (27.69%) Notional 16.02% swing SNP to Lab 13.60% boundary change Electorate 75,456; Turnout 47,902 (63.48%)
MIDLOTHIAN
Lab gain from SNP
Kirsty McNeill (Lab) 21,480 (48.64%, +18.92%)
Owen Thompson (SNP) 13,313 (30.14%, -11.40%)
Stefan Garbowski (Reform) 3,276 (7.42%)
Keith Cockburn (C) 3,248 (7.35%, -14.35%)
Ross Laird (LD) 2,589 (5.86%, -1.17%)
Daniel Fraser (SLP) 259 (0.59%)
Lab maj 8,167 (18.49%) 15.16% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 73,916; Turnout 44,165 (59.75%, -8.61%)
MORAY WEST, NAIRN & STRATHSPEY
SNP win - notional hold
Graham Leadbitter (SNP) 14,961 (32.14%)
Kathleen Robertson (C) 13,960 (29.99%)
James Hynam (Lab) 8,259 (17.74%)
Neil Alexander (LD) 3,785 (8.13%)
Steve Skerrett (Reform) 3,490 (7.50%)
Draeyk Van Der Horn (Green) 1,676 (3.60%)
Euan Morrice (Scot Family) 423 (0.91%)
SNP maj 1,001 (2.15%) Notional 1.51% swing SNP to C 58.50% boundary change Electorate 77,072; Turnout 46,554 (60.40%)
MOTHERWELL, WISHAW & CARLUKE
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Pamela Nash (Lab) 19,168 (49.12%)
Marion Fellows (SNP) 12,083 (30.96%)
Robert McLaughlan (Reform) 3,004 (7.70%)
Oyebola Ajala (C) 2,415 (6.19%)
Gordon Miller (Green) 1,200 (3.07%)
Hayley Bennie (LD) 822 (2.11%)
Gus Ferguson (BUP) 158 (0.40%)
Neil Wilson (UKIP) 110 (0.28%)
Ross Hagen (SLP) 66 (0.17%)
Lab maj 7,085 (18.15%) Notional 18.31% swing SNP to Lab 46.70% boundary change Electorate 71,777; Turnout 39,026 (54.37%)
ORKNEY & SHETLAND
LD hold
Alistair Carmichael (LD) 11,392 (55.07%, +10.24%)
Robert Leslie (SNP) 3,585 (17.33%, -16.67%)
Alex Armitage (Green) 2,046 (9.89%)
Robert Smith (Reform) 1,586 (7.67%)
Conor Savage (Lab) 1,493 (7.22%, +0.52%)
Shane Painter (C) 586 (2.83%, -7.04%)
LD maj 7,807 (37.74%) 13.46% swing SNP to LD Electorate 34,236; Turnout 20,688 (60.43%, -7.27%)
NA H-EILEANAN AN IAR
Lab gain from Ind
Torcuil Crichton (Lab) 6,692 (49.47%, +21.20%)
Susan Thomson (SNP) 2,856 (21.11%, -24.00%)
Angus MacNeil (Ind) 1,370 (10.13%)
Tony Ridden (Reform) 697 (5.15%)
Kenny Barker (C) 647 (4.78%, -17.43%)
Donald Boyd (Christian) 496 (3.67%)
Steven Welsh (Scot Family) 388 (2.87%)
Jamie Dobson (LD) 382 (2.82%, -1.58%)
Lab maj 3,836 (28.36%) 22.60% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 21,235; Turnout 13,528 (63.71%, -4.89%)
PAISLEY & RENFREWSHIRE NORTH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Alison Taylor (Lab) 19,561 (47.11%)
Gavin Newlands (SNP) 13,228 (31.86%)
Andrew Scott (Reform) 3,228 (7.77%)
David McGonigle (C) 2,659 (6.40%)
Jen Bell (Green) 1,469 (3.54%)
Grant Toghill (LD) 1,374 (3.31%)
Lab maj 6,333 (15.25%) Notional 20.19% swing SNP to Lab 44.20% boundary change Electorate 71,103; Turnout 41,519 (58.39%)
PAISLEY & RENFREWSHIRE SOUTH
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Johanna Baxter (Lab) 19,583 (47.44%)
Jacqueline Cameron (SNP) 13,056 (31.63%)
Jim McIlroy (Reform) 2,956 (7.16%)
Alec Leishman (C) 2,219 (5.38%)
Athol Bond (Green) 1,724 (4.18%)
Jack Clark (LD) 1,315 (3.19%)
Paul Mack (ND) 317 (0.77%)
Mark Turnbull (FA) 113 (0.27%)
Lab maj 6,527 (15.81%) Notional 19.87% swing SNP to Lab 17.10% boundary change Electorate 71,574; Turnout 41,283 (57.68%)
PERTH & KINROSS-SHIRE
SNP win - notional hold
Pete Wishart (SNP) 18,928 (37.80%)
Luke Graham (C) 14,801 (29.56%)
Graham Cox (Lab) 9,018 (18.01%)
Amanda Clark (LD) 3,681 (7.35%)
Helen McDade (Reform) 2,970 (5.93%)
Sally Hughes (Ind) 679 (1.36%)
SNP maj 4,127 (8.24%) Notional 2.03% swing C to SNP 80.20% boundary change Electorate 77,261; Turnout 50,077 (64.82%)
RENFREWSHIRE EAST
Lab gain from SNP
Blair McDougall (Lab) 21,935 (43.67%, +31.29%)
Kirsten Oswald (SNP) 13,514 (26.91%, -18.03%)
Sandesh Gulhane (C) 8,494 (16.91%, -18.23%)
Matt Alexander (Reform) 2,360 (4.70%)
Karen Sharkey (Green) 1,510 (3.01%)
Alan Grant (LD) 1,150 (2.29%, -5.25%)
Maria Reid (Scot Family) 487 (0.97%)
Allan Steele (Lib) 481 (0.96%)
Colette Walker (Ind Scot) 296 (0.59%)
Lab maj 8,421 (16.77%)
24.66% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 74,626; Turnout 50,227 (67.30%, -9.33%)
RUTHERGLEN
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Michael Shanks (Lab) 21,460 (50.51%)
Katy Loudon (SNP) 12,693 (29.88%)
David Stark (Reform) 2,685 (6.32%)
Gary Burns (C) 2,420 (5.70%)
Gloria Adebo (LD) 1,714 (4.03%)
Bill Bonnar (SSP) 541 (1.27%)
Jim Eadie (Alba) 497 (1.17%)
John McArthur (Scot Family) 321 (0.76%)
Andrew Daly (Ind) 153 (0.36%)
Lab maj 8,767 (20.64%) Notional 16.29% swing SNP to Lab 39.10% boundary change
STIRLING & STRATHALLAN
Lab win - gain from notional SNP
Chris Kane (Lab) 16,856 (33.86%)
Alyn Smith (SNP) 15,462 (31.06%)
Neil Benny (C) 9,469 (19.02%)
Bill McDonald (Reform) 3,145 (6.32%)
Hamish Taylor (LD) 2,530 (5.08%)
Andrew Adam (Green) 2,320 (4.66%)
Lab maj 1,394 (2.80%) Notional 22.49% swing SNP to Lab 9.90% boundary change Electorate 76,284; Turnout 49,782 (65.26%)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.