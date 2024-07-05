General Election 2024: Scottish results in full, check your constituency here

The political map of Scotland has been radically redrawn

Labour’s landslide was accompanied with the collapse of the SNP north of the Border in a dramatic Election night.

The Scotsman had reporters at counts across the country as the results came in and we continue the coverage on our live blog here.

Below we will update the results in full from Scotland.

ABERDEEN NORTH

SNP win - notional hold

Kirsty Blackman (SNP) 14,533 (34.52%)

Lynn Thomson (Lab) 12,773 (30.34%)

Gillian Tebberen (C) 5,881 (13.97%)

Kenneth Leggat (Reform) 3,781 (8.98%)

Desmond Bouse (LD) 2,583 (6.14%)

Esme Houston (Green) 1,275 (3.03%)

Charlie Abel (Alba) 703 (1.67%)

Dawn Smith (Scot Family) 352 (0.84%)

Lucas Grant (TUSC) 214 (0.51%)

SNP maj 1,760 (4.18%) Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab 61.30% boundary change Electorate 75,925; Turnout 42,095 (55.44%)

ABERDEEN SOUTH

SNP win - notional hold

Stephen Flynn (SNP) 15,213 (32.83%)

M Tauqeer Malik (Lab) 11,455 (24.72%)

John Wheeler (C) 11,300 (24.38%)

Michael Pearce (Reform) 3,199 (6.90%)

Jeff Goodhall (LD) 2,921 (6.30%)

Guy Ingerson (Green) 1,609 (3.47%)

Graeme Craib (Scot Family) 423 (0.91%)

Sophie Molly (Ind) 225 (0.49%)

SNP maj 3,758 (8.11%) Notional 14.19% swing SNP to Lab 21.10% boundary change Electorate 77,328; Turnout 46,345 (59.93%)

ABERDEENSHIRE NORTH & MORAY EAST

SNP win - gain from notional C

Seamus Logan (SNP) 13,455 (35.23%)

Douglas Ross (C) 12,513 (32.77%)

Jo Hart (Reform) 5,562 (14.56%)

Andy Brown (Lab) 3,876 (10.15%)

Ian Bailey (LD) 2,782 (7.29%)

SNP maj 942 (2.47%) Notional 3.85% swing C to SNP 48.90% boundary change Electorate 70,058; Turnout 38,188 (54.51%)

ABERDEENSHIRE WEST & KINCARDINE

C hold

Andrew Bowie (C) 17,428 (35.60%, -7.05%)

Glen Reynolds (SNP) 13,987 (28.57%, -12.50%)

Kate Blake (Lab) 6,397 (13.07%, +8.51%)

Michael Turvey (LD) 6,342 (12.95%, +1.23%)

Brandon Innes (Reform) 3,497 (7.14%)

William Linegar (Green) 1,032 (2.11%)

Iris Leask (Ind) 219 (0.45%)

David Neill (ND) 56 (0.11%)

C maj 3,441 (7.03%) 2.72% swing SNP to C Electorate 72,994; Turnout 48,958 (67.07%, -6.37%)

AIRDRIE & SHOTTS

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Kenneth Stevenson (Lab) 18,871 (51.47%)

Anum Qaisar (SNP) 11,324 (30.88%)

David Hall (Reform) 2,971 (8.10%)

Alexandra Herdman (C) 1,696 (4.63%)

Lewis Younie (LD) 725 (1.98%)

Josh Robertson (Alba) 623 (1.70%)

John Leckie (BUP) 456 (1.24%)

Lab maj 7,547 (20.58%) Notional 16.04% swing SNP to Lab 10.80% boundary change Electorate 70,199; Turnout 36,666 (52.23%)

ALLOA & GRANGEMOUTH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Brian Leishman (Lab) 18,039 (44.56%)

+John Nicolson (SNP) 11,917 (29.44%)

Rachel Nunn (C) 3,127 (7.72%)

Richard Fairley (Reform) 3,084 (7.62%)

Nariese Whyte (Green) 1,421 (3.51%)

Adrian May (LD) 1,151 (2.84%)

Eva Comrie (Ind) 881 (2.18%)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba) 638 (1.58%)

Tom Flanagan (WPB) 223 (0.55%)

Lab maj 6,122 (15.12%) Notional 26.65% swing SNP to Lab 99.70% boundary change Electorate 70,680; Turnout 40,481 (57.27%)

ANGUS & PERTHSHIRE GLENS

SNP win - notional hold

Dave Doogan (SNP) 19,142 (40.43%)

Stephen Kerr (C) 14,272 (30.14%)

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis (Lab) 6,799 (14.36%)

Kenneth Morton (Reform) 3,246 (6.86%)

Claire McLaren (LD) 3,156 (6.67%)

Dan Pena (Ind) 733 (1.55%)

SNP maj 4,870 (10.29%) Notional 0.17% swing SNP to C 91.60% boundary change Electorate 76,668; Turnout 47,348 (61.76%)

ARBROATH & BROUGHTY FERRY

SNP win - notional hold

Stephen Gethins (SNP) 15,581 (35.32%)

Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank (Lab) 14,722 (33.37%)

Richard Brooks (C) 6,841 (15.51%)

Gwen Wood (Reform) 3,800 (8.61%)

David Evans (LD) 2,249 (5.10%)

Ghazi Khan (Alba) 693 (1.57%)

Moira Brown (Sovereignty) 231 (0.52%)

SNP maj 859 (1.95%)

Notional 19.39% swing SNP to Lab

56.80% boundary change

Electorate 76,149; Turnout 44,117 (57.94%)

ARGYLL, BUTE & SOUTH LOCHABER

SNP win - notional hold

Brendan O' Hara (SNP) 15,582 (34.73%)

Amanda Hampsey (C) 9,350 (20.84%)

Hamish Maxwell (Lab) 8,585 (19.14%)

Alan Reid (LD) 7,359 (16.40%)

Melanie Hurst (Reform) 3,045 (6.79%)

Tommy Macpherson (Ind) 941 (2.10%)

SNP maj 6,232 (13.89%) Notional 2.12% swing C to SNP 6.10% boundary change Electorate 71,756; Turnout 44,862 (62.52%)

AYR, CARRICK & CUMNOCK

Lab gain from SNP

Elaine Stewart (Lab) 14,930 (36.47%, +23.12%)

Allan Dorans (SNP) 10,776 (26.32%, -17.19%)

Martin Dowey (C) 9,247 (22.59%, -15.92%)

Andrew Russell (Reform) 3,544 (8.66%)

Paul Kennedy (LD) 1,081 (2.64%, -1.99%)

Korin Vallance (Green) 886 (2.16%)

Corri Wilson (Alba) 472 (1.15%)

Lab maj 4,154 (10.15%) 20.15% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 70,340; Turnout 40,936 (58.20%, -6.54%)

AYRSHIRE CENTRAL

Lab gain from SNP

Alan Gemmell (Lab) 18,091 (43.68%, +29.53%)

Annie McIndoe (SNP) 11,222 (27.09%, -19.08%)

David Rocks (C) 6,147 (14.84%, -19.93%)

Kevin Blades (Reform) 3,420 (8.26%)

Tom Kerr (Green) 1,039 (2.51%)

Elaine Ford (LD) 983 (2.37%, -2.53%)

Louise McDaid (Soc Lab) 329 (0.79%)

Alan MacMillan (Soc Dem) 188 (0.45%)

Lab maj 6,869 (16.58%) 24.31% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 69,413; Turnout 41,419 (59.67%, -7.05%)

AYRSHIRE NORTH & ARRAN

Lab gain from SNP

Irene Campbell (Lab) 16,821 (39.80%, +25.88%)

Patricia Gibson (SNP) 13,270 (31.40%, -17.14%)

Todd Ferguson (C) 5,954 (14.09%, -16.76%)

Mike Mann (Reform) 3,415 (8.08%)

Cara McKee (Green) 1,327 (3.14%, +0.83%)

Gillian Cole-Hamilton (LD) 1,005 (2.38%, -2.00%)

Ian Gibson (Soc Dem) 238 (0.56%)

James McDaid (Soc Lab) 232 (0.55%)

Lab maj 3,551 (8.40%) 21.51% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 72,176; Turnout 42,262 (58.55%, -6.93%)

BATHGATE & LINLITHGOW

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Kirsteen Sullivan (Lab) 19,774 (47.01%)

Martyn Day (SNP) 11,451 (27.22%)

Jamie McNamee (Reform) 3,524 (8.38%)

Lynn Munro (C) 3,144 (7.47%)

Sally Pattle (LD) 2,171 (5.16%)

Simon Jay (Green) 1,390 (3.30%)

John Hannah (Ind Scot) 382 (0.91%)

Stuart McArthur (Ind) 229 (0.54%)

Lab maj 8,323 (19.79%)

Notional 22.00% swing SNP to Lab

37.30% boundary change

Electorate 72,185; Turnout 42,065 (58.27%)

BERWICKSHIRE, ROXBURGH & SELKIRK

C hold

John Lamont (C) 18,872 (40.53%, -7.91%)

David Wilson (SNP) 12,273 (26.36%, -12.40%)

Caitlin Stott (Lab) 6,311 (13.56%, +8.83%)

Ray Georgeson (LD) 3,686 (7.92%, -0.15%)

Carolyn Grant (Reform) 3,340 (7.17%)

Neil MacKinnon (Green) 1,526 (3.28%)

Ellie Merton (Ind) 329 (0.71%)

Hamish Goldie-Scot (Scot Family) 221 (0.47%)

C maj 6,599 (14.17%) 2.24% swing SNP to C Electorate 76,438; Turnout 46,558 (60.91%, -10.41%)

CAITHNESS, SUTHERLAND & EASTER ROSS

LD win - gain from notional SNP

Jamie Stone (LD) 22,736 (49.37%)

Lucy Beattie (SNP) 12,247 (26.60%)

Eva Kestner (Lab) 3,409 (7.40%)

Sandra Skinner (Reform) 3,360 (7.30%)

Fiona Fawcett (C) 1,860 (4.04%)

Anne Thomas (Green) 1,641 (3.56%)

Steve Chisholm (Alba) 795 (1.73%)

LD maj 10,489 (22.78%) Notional 14.03% swing SNP to LD 60.20% boundary change Electorate 74,627; Turnout 46,048 (61.70%)

COATBRIDGE & BELLSHILL

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Frank McNally (Lab) 19,291 (49.81%)

Steven Bonnar (SNP) 12,947 (33.43%)

Fionna McRae (Reform) 2,601 (6.72%)

Christina Sandhu (C) 1,382 (3.57%)

Patrick McAleer (Green) 1,229 (3.17%)

Emma Farthing (LD) 671 (1.73%)

Leo Lanahan (Scot Family) 429 (1.11%)

Drew Gilchrist (Comm Brit) 181 (0.47%) Lab maj 6,344 (16.38%) Notional 13.73% swing SNP to Lab 26.40% boundary change Electorate 72,667; Turnout 38,731 (53.30%)

COWDENBEATH & KIRKCALDY

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Melanie Ward (Lab) 18,662 (45.72%)

Lesley Backhouse (SNP) 11,414 (27.97%)

Jonny Gray (C) 3,203 (7.85%)

Sonia Davidson (Reform) 3,128 (7.66%)

Fraser Graham (LD) 1,593 (3.90%)

Mags Hall (Green) 1,556 (3.81%)

Neale Hanvey (Alba) 1,132 (2.77%)

Calum Paul (SLP) 126 (0.31%)

Lab maj 7,248 (17.76%) Notional 12.29% swing SNP to Lab 36.10% boundary change Electorate 71,845; Turnout 40,814 (56.81%)

CUMBERNAULD & KIRKINTILLOCH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Katrina Murray (Lab) 18,513 (45.18%)

Stuart McDonald (SNP) 14,369 (35.07%)

Billy Ross (Reform) 3,167 (7.73%)

Satbir Gill (C) 1,939 (4.73%)

Anne McCrossan (Green) 1,694 (4.13%)

Adam Harley (LD) 1,294 (3.16%)

Lab maj 4,144 (10.11%) Notional 17.51% swing SNP to Lab 28.10% boundary change Electorate 70,350; Turnout 40,976 (58.25%)

DUMFRIESSHIRE, CLYDESDALE & TWEEDDALE

C win - notional hold

David Mundell (C) 14,999 (33.92%)

Kim Marshall (SNP) 10,757 (24.33%)

Daniel Coleman (Lab) 10,140 (22.93%)

David Kirkwood (Reform) 3,822 (8.64%)

Drummond Begg (LD) 2,800 (6.33%)

Dominic Ashmole (Green) 1,488 (3.37%)

Gareth Kirk (Scot Family) 208 (0.47%)

C maj 4,242 (9.59%) Notional 0.54% swing SNP to C 10.70% boundary change Electorate 71,900; Turnout 44,214 (61.49%)

DUMFRIES & GALLOWAY

C win - notional hold

John Cooper (C) 13,527 (29.55%)

Tracey Little (SNP) 12,597 (27.52%)

James Wallace (Lab) 11,767 (25.71%)

Charles Keal (Reform) 4,313 (9.42%)

Iain McDonald (LD) 2,092 (4.57%)

Laura Moodie (Green) 1,249 (2.73%)

David Griffiths (Heritage) 230 (0.50%)

C maj 930 (2.03%) Notional 0.47% swing C to SNP 5.30% boundary change Electorate 78,541; Turnout 45,775 (58.28%)

DUNBARTONSHIRE MID

LD win - gain from notional SNP

Susan Murray (LD) 22,349 (42.38%)

Amy Callaghan (SNP) 12,676 (24.04%)

Lorna Dougall (Lab) 10,993 (20.84%)

Alix Mathieson (C) 2,452 (4.65%)

David McNabb (Reform) 2,099 (3.98%)

Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green) 1,720 (3.26%)

Ray James (Alba) 449 (0.85%)

LD maj 9,673 (18.34%) Notional 10.87% swing SNP to LD 11.30% boundary change Electorate 73,596; Turnout 52,738 (71.66%)

DUNBARTONSHIRE WEST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Douglas McAllister (Lab) 19,312 (48.79%)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP) 13,302 (33.60%)

David Smith (Reform) 2,770 (7.00%)

Paula Baker (Green) 1,496 (3.78%)

Maurice Corry (C) 1,474 (3.72%)

Paul Kennedy (LD) 839 (2.12%)

Andrew Muir (Scot Family) 318 (0.80%)

Kelly Wilson (Sovereignty) 73 (0.18%)

Lab maj 6,010 (15.18%)

Notional 18.15% swing SNP to Lab 3.70% boundary change Electorate 69,074; Turnout 39,584 (57.31%)

DUNDEE CENTRAL

SNP win - notional hold

Chris Law (SNP) 15,544 (40.01%)

Richard McCready (Lab) 14,869 (38.27%)

Daniel Coleman (LD) 2,402 (6.18%)

Vicky McCann (Reform) 2,363 (6.08%)

Emma Farquhar (C) 1,569 (4.04%)

Alan Ross (Alba) 813 (2.09%)

Jim McFarlane (TUSC) 600 (1.54%)

Susan Ettle (Scot Family) 357 (0.92%)

Raymond Mennie (WPB) 192 (0.49%)

Niko Omilana (Ind) 139 (0.36%)

SNP maj 675 (1.74%) Notional 15.44% swing SNP to Lab 27.70% boundary change Electorate 74,221; Turnout 38,848 (52.34%)

DUNFERMLINE & DOLLAR

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Graeme Downie (Lab) 20,336 (45.66%)

Naz Anis-Miah (SNP) 12,095 (27.16%)

Thomas Heald (C) 3,297 (7.40%)

Lauren Buchanan-Quigley (LD) 3,181 (7.14%)

Udo Van Den Brock (Reform) 2,887 (6.48%)

Ryan Blackadder (Green) 2,078 (4.67%)

Graham Hadley (Ind) 324 (0.73%)

Danny Smith (Scot Family) 251 (0.56%)

George Morton (Ind) 88 (0.20%)

Lab maj 8,241 (18.50%) Notional 19.61% swing SNP to Lab 17.10% boundary change Electorate 72,824; Turnout 44,537 (61.16%)

EAST KILBRIDE & STRATHAVEN

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Joani Reid (Lab) 22,682 (48.56%)

Grant Costello (SNP) 13,625 (29.17%)

Ross Lambie (C) 3,547 (7.59%)

David Mills (Reform) 3,377 (7.23%)

Ann McGuinness (Green) 1,811 (3.88%)

Aisha Mir (LD) 1,074 (2.30%)

David Richardson (Scot Family) 505 (1.08%)

Donald MacKay (UKIP) 86 (0.18%)

Lab maj 9,057 (19.39%) Notional 22.44% swing SNP to Lab 10.50% boundary change Electorate 76,415; Turnout 46,707 (61.12%)

EDINBURGH EAST & MUSSELBURGH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Chris Murray (Lab) 18,790 (41.23%)

Tommy Sheppard (SNP) 15,075 (33.08%)

Amanda Grimm (Green) 4,669 (10.24%)

Marie-Clair Munro (C) 2,598 (5.70%)

Derek Winton (Reform) 2,129 (4.67%)

Charles Dundas (LD) 1,949 (4.28%)

Jane Gould (Ind) 365 (0.80%)

Lab maj 3,715 (8.15%)

Notional 15.36% swing SNP to Lab 22.70% boundary change Electorate 76,188; Turnout 45,575 (59.82%)

EDINBURGH NORTH & LEITH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Tracy Gilbert (Lab) 20,805 (42.05%)

Deidre Brock (SNP) 13,537 (27.36%)

Kayleigh O'Neill (Green) 5,417 (10.95%)

Mike Andersen (LD) 3,879 (7.84%)

Joanna Mowat (C) 3,254 (6.58%)

Alan Melville (Reform) 1,818 (3.67%)

David Jacobsen (Soc Lab) 227 (0.46%)

Niel Deepnarain (Scot Family) 210 (0.42%)

Richard Shillcock (Comm Brit) 189 (0.38%)

Caroline Waterloo (Ind) 139 (0.28%)

Lab maj 7,268 (14.69%)

Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab

13.30% boundary change Electorate 78,411; Turnout 49,475 (63.10%)

EDINBURGH SOUTH

Lab win - notional hold

Ian Murray (Lab) 24,976 (53.34%)

Simita Kumar (SNP) 7,725 (16.50%)

Jo Phillips (Green) 4,270 (9.12%)

Christopher Cowdy (C) 4,001 (8.54%)

Andy Williamson (LD) 2,746 (5.86%)

Cameron Rose (Reform) 1,845 (3.94%)

Alex Martin (Ind) 466 (1.00%)

Lynne Lyon (Alba) 454 (0.97%)

Phil Holden (Scot Family) 267 (0.57%)

Mark Rowbotham (Ind) 76 (0.16%)

Lab maj 17,251 (36.84%) Notional 8.24% swing SNP to Lab 6.70% boundary change Electorate 70,839; Turnout 46,826 (66.10%)

EDINBURGH SOUTH WEST

Lab gain from SNP

Scott Arthur (Lab) 18,663 (40.87%, +26.53%)

Joanna Cherry (SNP) 12,446 (27.26%, -20.37%)

Sue Webber (C) 5,558 (12.17%, -12.47%)

Dan Heap (Green) 3,450 (7.56%, +5.13%)

Bruce Wilson (LD) 3,014 (6.60%, -2.94%)

Ian Harper (Reform) 2,087 (4.57%)

Richard Lucas (Scot Family) 265 (0.58%)

Marc Wilkinson (Ind) 181 (0.40%)

Lab maj 6,217 (13.61%) 23.45% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 73,784; Turnout 45,664 (61.89%, -9.04%)

EDINBURGH WEST

LD win - notional hold

Christine Jardine (LD) 26,636 (50.78%)

Euan Hyslop (SNP) 10,174 (19.40%)

Michael Davidson (Lab) 7,850 (14.97%)

Alastair Shields (C) 2,896 (5.52%)

Otto Inglis (Reform) 2,208 (4.21%)

James Puchowski (Green) 2,098 (4.00%)

David Henry (Ind) 363 (0.69%)

Nick Hornig (Ind) 143 (0.27%)

Tam Laird (SLP) 85 (0.16%)

LD maj 16,462 (31.38%) Notional 13.07% swing SNP to LD 14.70% boundary change Electorate 76,490; Turnout 52,453 (68.57%)

FALKIRK

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Euan Stainbank (Lab) 18,343 (43.03%)

Toni Giugliano (SNP) 13,347 (31.31%)

James Bundy (C) 3,576 (8.39%)

Keith Barrow (Reform) 3,375 (7.92%)

Rachel Kidd (Green) 1,711 (4.01%)

Tim McKay (LD) 1,092 (2.56%)

Mark Tunnicliff (Ind) 600 (1.41%)

Zohaib Arshad (Alba) 581 (1.36%)

Lab maj 4,996 (11.72%) Notional 25.70% swing SNP to Lab 41.70% boundary change

FIFE NORTH EAST

LD win - gain from notional SNP

Wendy Chamberlain (LD) 23,384 (54.73%)

Stefan Hoggan-Radu (SNP) 9,905 (23.18%)

Jennifer Gallagher (Lab) 4,026 (9.42%)

Matthew Wren (Reform) 2,094 (4.90%)

Bill Bowman (C) 1,666 (3.90%)

Morven Ovenstone-Jones (Green) 1,653 (3.87%)

LD maj 13,479 (31.55%) Notional 16.47% swing SNP to LD 15.70% boundary change Electorate 69,762; Turnout 42,728 (61.25%)

GLASGOW EAST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

John Grady (Lab) 15,543 (43.85%)

David Linden (SNP) 11,759 (33.18%)

Amy Kettyles (Green) 2,727 (7.69%)

Donnie McLeod (Reform) 2,371 (6.69%)

Thomas Kerr (C) 1,707 (4.82%)

Matthew Clark (LD) 872 (2.46%)

Liam McLaughlan (SSP) 466 (1.31%)

Lab maj 3,784 (10.68%) Notional 12.96% swing SNP to Lab 84.20% boundary change Electorate 68,988; Turnout 35,445 (51.38%)

GLASGOW NORTH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Martin Rhodes (Lab) 14,655 (42.19%)

Alison Thewliss (SNP) 11,116 (32.00%)

Iris Duane (Green) 4,233 (12.19%)

Helen Burns (Reform) 1,655 (4.76%)

Naveed Asghar (C) 1,366 (3.93%)

Daniel O'Malley (LD) 1,142 (3.29%)

Nick Durie (Alba) 572 (1.65%)

Lab maj 3,539 (10.19%) Notional 11.81% swing SNP to Lab 77.00% boundary change Electorate 67,579; Turnout 34,739 (51.41%)

GLASGOW NORTH EAST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Maureen Burke (Lab) 15,639 (45.87%)

Anne McLaughlin (SNP) 11,002 (32.27%)

Ewan Lewis (Green) 2,471 (7.25%)

Jonathan Walmsley (Reform) 2,272 (6.66%)

Robert Connelly (C) 1,182 (3.47%)

Sheila Thomson (LD) 592 (1.74%)

Catherine McKernan (Alba) 551 (1.62%)

Chris Sermanni (TUSC) 236 (0.69%)

Gary Steele (Comm Brit) 146 (0.43%)

Lab maj 4,637 (13.60%) Notional 11.81% swing SNP to Lab 70.10% boundary change Electorate 72,610; Turnout 34,091 (46.95%)

GLASGOW SOUTH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Gordon McKee (Lab) 17,696 (41.76%)

Stewart McDonald (SNP) 13,542 (31.96%)

Niall Christie (Green) 5,554 (13.11%)

Danny Raja (Reform) 1,736 (4.10%)

Haroun Malik (C) 1,617 (3.82%)

Peter McLaughlin (LD) 1,316 (3.11%)

Brian Smith (TUSC) 473 (1.12%)

Dhruva Kumar (Alba) 444 (1.05%)

Lab maj 4,154 (9.80%) Notional 14.33% swing SNP to Lab 19.60% boundary change Electorate 70,219; Turnout 42,378 (60.35%)

GLASGOW SOUTH WEST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Zubir Ahmed (Lab) 15,552 (43.60%)

Chris Stephens (SNP) 12,267 (34.39%)

John Hamelink (Green) 2,727 (7.65%)

Morag McRae (Reform) 2,236 (6.27%)

Mamun Rashid (C) 1,387 (3.89%)

Paul McGarry (LD) 958 (2.69%)

Tony Osy (Alba) 542 (1.52%)

Lab maj 3,285 (9.21%)

Notional 11.04% swing SNP to Lab 47.10% boundary change Electorate 68,871; Turnout 35,669 (51.79%)

GLASGOW WEST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Patricia Ferguson (Lab) 18,621 (46.67%)

Carol Monaghan (SNP) 12,175 (30.51%)

Nick Quail (Green) 3,662 (9.18%)

Dionne Moore (Reform) 2,098 (5.26%)

Faten Hameed (C) 1,720 (4.31%)

James Calder (LD) 1,316 (3.30%)

John Cormack (Christian) 310 (0.78%)

Lab maj 6,446 (16.15%) Notional 18.37% swing SNP to Lab 25.40% boundary change Electorate 69,028; Turnout 39,902 (57.81%)

GLENROTHES & MID FIFE

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Richard Baker (Lab) 15,994 (44.26%)

John Beare (SNP) 13,040 (36.08%)

Ian Smith (Reform) 3,528 (9.76%)

Debbie MacCallum (C) 1,973 (5.46%)

Jill Reilly (LD) 1,604 (4.44%)

Lab maj 2,954 (8.17%) Notional 15.15% swing SNP to Lab 39.10% boundary change Electorate 70,655; Turnout 36,139 (51.15%)

GORDON & BUCHAN

C win - notional hold

Harriet Cross (C) 14,418 (32.88%)

Richard Thomson (SNP) 13,540 (30.88%)

Conrad Wood (LD) 7,307 (16.66%)

Nurul Ali (Lab) 4,686 (10.69%)

Kris Callander (Reform) 3,897 (8.89%)

C maj 878 (2.00%) Notional 2.39% swing C to SNP 48.10% boundary change Electorate 69,605; Turnout 43,848 (63.00%)

HAMILTON & CLYDE VALLEY

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Imogen Walker (Lab) 21,020 (49.95%)

Ross Clark (SNP) 11,548 (27.44%)

Richard Nelson (C) 4,589 (10.90%)

Lisa Judge (Reform) 3,299 (7.84%)

Kyle Burns (LD) 1,511 (3.59%)

Christopher Ho (UKIP) 117 (0.28%)

Lab maj 9,472 (22.51%) Notional 19.43% swing SNP to Lab

77.90% boundary change

Electorate 75,480; Turnout 42,084 (55.76%)

INVERCLYDE & RENFREWSHIRE WEST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Martin McCluskey (Lab) 18,931 (46.92%)

+Ronnie Cowan (SNP) 12,560 (31.13%)

Ted Runciman (C) 2,863 (7.10%)

Simon Moorehead (Reform) 2,476 (6.14%)

Ross Stalker (LD) 1,259 (3.12%)

Iain Hamilton (Green) 1,173 (2.91%)

Christopher McEleny (Alba) 723 (1.79%)

John Burleigh (ND) 365 (0.90%)

Lab maj 6,371 (15.79%)

Notional 17.54% swing SNP to Lab

15.30% boundary change

Electorate 70,124; Turnout 40,350 (57.54%)

INVERNESS, SKYE & WEST ROSS-SHIRE

Recount on Saturday

KILMARNOCK & LOUDOUN

Lab gain from SNP

Lillian Jones (Lab) 19,055 (44.86%, +25.94%)

Alan Brown (SNP) 13,936 (32.81%, -18.03%)

Jordan Cowie (C) 3,527 (8.30%, -15.96%)

William Thomson (Reform) 3,472 (8.17%)

Bex Glen (Green) 1,237 (2.91%)

Edward Thornley (LD) 850 (2.00%, -3.13%)

Stephen McNamara (Ind) 401 (0.94%)

Lab maj 5,119 (12.05%) 21.99% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 74,628; Turnout 42,478 (56.92%, -7.00%)

LIVINGSTON

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Gregor Poynton (Lab) 18,324 (40.87%)

Hannah Bardell (SNP) 14,796 (33.00%)

David McLennan (Reform) 3,977 (8.87%)

Damian Doran-Timson (C) 3,469 (7.74%)

Caron Lindsay (LD) 2,025 (4.52%)

Cameron Glasgow (Green) 1,704 (3.80%)

Debbie Ewen (Alba) 545 (1.22%)

Lab maj 3,528 (7.87%) Notional 16.55% swing SNP to Lab 9.70% boundary change Electorate 78,043; Turnout 44,840 (57.46%)

LOTHIAN EAST

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Douglas Alexander (Lab) 23,555 (49.17%)

Lyn Jardine (SNP) 10,290 (21.48%)

Scott Hamilton (C) 5,335 (11.14%)

Robert Davies (Reform) 3,039 (6.34%)

Duncan Dunlop (LD) 2,649 (5.53%)

Shona McIntosh (Green) 2,477 (5.17%)

George Kerevan (Alba) 557 (1.16%)

Lab maj 13,265 (27.69%) Notional 16.02% swing SNP to Lab 13.60% boundary change Electorate 75,456; Turnout 47,902 (63.48%)

MIDLOTHIAN

Lab gain from SNP

Kirsty McNeill (Lab) 21,480 (48.64%, +18.92%)

Owen Thompson (SNP) 13,313 (30.14%, -11.40%)

Stefan Garbowski (Reform) 3,276 (7.42%)

Keith Cockburn (C) 3,248 (7.35%, -14.35%)

Ross Laird (LD) 2,589 (5.86%, -1.17%)

Daniel Fraser (SLP) 259 (0.59%)

Lab maj 8,167 (18.49%) 15.16% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 73,916; Turnout 44,165 (59.75%, -8.61%)

MORAY WEST, NAIRN & STRATHSPEY

SNP win - notional hold

Graham Leadbitter (SNP) 14,961 (32.14%)

Kathleen Robertson (C) 13,960 (29.99%)

James Hynam (Lab) 8,259 (17.74%)

Neil Alexander (LD) 3,785 (8.13%)

Steve Skerrett (Reform) 3,490 (7.50%)

Draeyk Van Der Horn (Green) 1,676 (3.60%)

Euan Morrice (Scot Family) 423 (0.91%)

SNP maj 1,001 (2.15%) Notional 1.51% swing SNP to C 58.50% boundary change Electorate 77,072; Turnout 46,554 (60.40%)

MOTHERWELL, WISHAW & CARLUKE

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Pamela Nash (Lab) 19,168 (49.12%)

Marion Fellows (SNP) 12,083 (30.96%)

Robert McLaughlan (Reform) 3,004 (7.70%)

Oyebola Ajala (C) 2,415 (6.19%)

Gordon Miller (Green) 1,200 (3.07%)

Hayley Bennie (LD) 822 (2.11%)

Gus Ferguson (BUP) 158 (0.40%)

Neil Wilson (UKIP) 110 (0.28%)

Ross Hagen (SLP) 66 (0.17%)

Lab maj 7,085 (18.15%) Notional 18.31% swing SNP to Lab 46.70% boundary change Electorate 71,777; Turnout 39,026 (54.37%)

ORKNEY & SHETLAND

LD hold

Alistair Carmichael (LD) 11,392 (55.07%, +10.24%)

Robert Leslie (SNP) 3,585 (17.33%, -16.67%)

Alex Armitage (Green) 2,046 (9.89%)

Robert Smith (Reform) 1,586 (7.67%)

Conor Savage (Lab) 1,493 (7.22%, +0.52%)

Shane Painter (C) 586 (2.83%, -7.04%)

LD maj 7,807 (37.74%) 13.46% swing SNP to LD Electorate 34,236; Turnout 20,688 (60.43%, -7.27%)

NA H-EILEANAN AN IAR

Lab gain from Ind

Torcuil Crichton (Lab) 6,692 (49.47%, +21.20%)

Susan Thomson (SNP) 2,856 (21.11%, -24.00%)

Angus MacNeil (Ind) 1,370 (10.13%)

Tony Ridden (Reform) 697 (5.15%)

Kenny Barker (C) 647 (4.78%, -17.43%)

Donald Boyd (Christian) 496 (3.67%)

Steven Welsh (Scot Family) 388 (2.87%)

Jamie Dobson (LD) 382 (2.82%, -1.58%)

Lab maj 3,836 (28.36%) 22.60% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 21,235; Turnout 13,528 (63.71%, -4.89%)

PAISLEY & RENFREWSHIRE NORTH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Alison Taylor (Lab) 19,561 (47.11%)

Gavin Newlands (SNP) 13,228 (31.86%)

Andrew Scott (Reform) 3,228 (7.77%)

David McGonigle (C) 2,659 (6.40%)

Jen Bell (Green) 1,469 (3.54%)

Grant Toghill (LD) 1,374 (3.31%)

Lab maj 6,333 (15.25%) Notional 20.19% swing SNP to Lab 44.20% boundary change Electorate 71,103; Turnout 41,519 (58.39%)

PAISLEY & RENFREWSHIRE SOUTH

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Johanna Baxter (Lab) 19,583 (47.44%)

Jacqueline Cameron (SNP) 13,056 (31.63%)

Jim McIlroy (Reform) 2,956 (7.16%)

Alec Leishman (C) 2,219 (5.38%)

Athol Bond (Green) 1,724 (4.18%)

Jack Clark (LD) 1,315 (3.19%)

Paul Mack (ND) 317 (0.77%)

Mark Turnbull (FA) 113 (0.27%)

Lab maj 6,527 (15.81%) Notional 19.87% swing SNP to Lab 17.10% boundary change Electorate 71,574; Turnout 41,283 (57.68%)

PERTH & KINROSS-SHIRE

SNP win - notional hold

Pete Wishart (SNP) 18,928 (37.80%)

Luke Graham (C) 14,801 (29.56%)

Graham Cox (Lab) 9,018 (18.01%)

Amanda Clark (LD) 3,681 (7.35%)

Helen McDade (Reform) 2,970 (5.93%)

Sally Hughes (Ind) 679 (1.36%)

SNP maj 4,127 (8.24%) Notional 2.03% swing C to SNP 80.20% boundary change Electorate 77,261; Turnout 50,077 (64.82%)

RENFREWSHIRE EAST

Lab gain from SNP

Blair McDougall (Lab) 21,935 (43.67%, +31.29%)

Kirsten Oswald (SNP) 13,514 (26.91%, -18.03%)

Sandesh Gulhane (C) 8,494 (16.91%, -18.23%)

Matt Alexander (Reform) 2,360 (4.70%)

Karen Sharkey (Green) 1,510 (3.01%)

Alan Grant (LD) 1,150 (2.29%, -5.25%)

Maria Reid (Scot Family) 487 (0.97%)

Allan Steele (Lib) 481 (0.96%)

Colette Walker (Ind Scot) 296 (0.59%)

Lab maj 8,421 (16.77%)

24.66% swing SNP to Lab Electorate 74,626; Turnout 50,227 (67.30%, -9.33%)

RUTHERGLEN

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Michael Shanks (Lab) 21,460 (50.51%)

Katy Loudon (SNP) 12,693 (29.88%)

David Stark (Reform) 2,685 (6.32%)

Gary Burns (C) 2,420 (5.70%)

Gloria Adebo (LD) 1,714 (4.03%)

Bill Bonnar (SSP) 541 (1.27%)

Jim Eadie (Alba) 497 (1.17%)

John McArthur (Scot Family) 321 (0.76%)

Andrew Daly (Ind) 153 (0.36%)

Lab maj 8,767 (20.64%) Notional 16.29% swing SNP to Lab 39.10% boundary change

STIRLING & STRATHALLAN

Lab win - gain from notional SNP

Chris Kane (Lab) 16,856 (33.86%)

Alyn Smith (SNP) 15,462 (31.06%)

Neil Benny (C) 9,469 (19.02%)

Bill McDonald (Reform) 3,145 (6.32%)

Hamish Taylor (LD) 2,530 (5.08%)

Andrew Adam (Green) 2,320 (4.66%)