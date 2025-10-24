Rise of Farage's Reform UK will boost the Alba Party, says its leader

Kenny MacAskill predicted Alba will ‘break through’ at May’s Holyrood election

The rise of Nigel Farage's Reform UK will boost the Alba Party, its leader has said.

Kenny MacAskill argued people will be more aware than ever of how the Scottish Parliament's voting system works going into the Holyrood election next year.

Speaking ahead of Alba’s annual conference in Dundee, which kicks off tomorrow, he predicted the pro-independence party will "break through" and win seats on regional lists across the country in May.

Kenny MacAskill | PA

Alba is struggling in the polls and has been hit with bitter infighting following the death of Alex Salmond, its founding leader, at a conference in North Macedonia last year. A poll by Survation last month put it on just 2 per cent of the vote on the regional list.

Earlier this month, Ash Regan, its only MSP, quit the party over concerns about its political direction.

Meanwhile, police are currently investigating a complaint of “irregularities” within Alba’s finances, following concerns raised by its leadership.

Mr MacAskill told The Scotsman: "I think we will break through. I think we can win on regional lists across the country."

He added: "The gap between those who support independence and those who support the SNP is ever widening, and we aim to provide for that, as well as persuading SNP people that it's pointless to vote SNP on the list."

Asked about the impact of Reform, who are on course to win upwards of a dozen MSPs, Mr MacAskill said: "I think what it's also going to change is actually how people understand the list, and I think that actually benefits Alba, because people will realise that there's no point in voting for the SNP on the list, even if you don't necessarily agree with everything that Alba stands for but support independence.

"So as well as those who support independence but will not vote SNP, we believe that we can persuade people who will vote SNP but will see the merit of voting for another independence party on the list.

"So ironically, the rise of Reform will, I think, benefit [us] because the electorate will be better aware than ever before of the nature of the list system.”

The Scottish Parliament uses an Additional Member System, with one vote for a constituency MSP and another for a political party or independent candidate using a regional list.

Mr MacAskill said voters are “dallying” with Reform out of frustration, but strongly criticised its policies.

Elsewhere, he hit out at SNP leader John Swinney’s independence strategy, which relies on the party winning an outright majority to push for a second referendum.

Alba argues the election itself should be used to decide whether Scotland becomes independent.

The party points to polling it commissioned showing 42 per cent of Scots believe it would be acceptable for a Holyrood election to be used to decide whether Scotland becomes independent if Westminster continues to deny a second referendum.

A total of 34 per cent said the opposite, while 26 per cent did not know.