Ash Regan quits Alex Salmond's Alba Party over concerns about 'direction'

Ash Regan, Alba’s only MSP, has quit the party over concerns about its political direction.

Ms Regan said she will now represent Edinburgh Eastern as an independent MSP.

The former SNP minister defected to Alba in 2023 when it was led by former first minister Alex Salmond.

She ran for the party’s leadership following his death last year, but was beaten by Kenny MacAskill.

Her resignation will come as a blow to a party already struggling to make an impact in the polls.

In a letter to Alba’s leadership and members, first reported by LBC, Ms Regan said: "I came into politics late in my career, in 2016, after years of activism for both Scottish independence and women’s rights.

“I entered Parliament to help progress independence, safeguard women and children, and promote competent government that works for the people of Scotland.

"Two years ago, I concluded that the SNP had moved away from the principles on which I was first elected. My instinct and intention at that point was to sit as an independent MSP for the remainder of this term.

"After a conversation with Alex Salmond, I agreed to join the Alba Party, a party that was struggling for relevance with the electorate due to its lack of a Scottish Parliamentary presence.

“I did so because I believed in the shared vision that Alex and I discussed for the 2026 election and because I wanted to give a strong, credible voice to those who felt politically homeless: particularly women.

"Following Alex’s sad passing almost a year ago, I worked to make the case internally for the direction we had planned. Despite the tremendous support from many members, particularly women campaigners who have stood with me for years in advancing the aims of my Unbuyable Bill, the party has chosen a different path."

Ms Regan said she will now focus on building support for her Unbuyable Bill, which aims to criminalise those buying sex, while decriminalising those selling it.

"I did not enter politics in my forties to build a career,” she said. “I did so to deliver critical change. Public office is a privilege, one granted by the voters, to whom no party or politician is entitled. My focus in the months ahead will be on building support across Parliament to pass Unbuyable into law before dissolution.