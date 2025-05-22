Reform advert targeting Anas Sarwar branded 'blatantly racist' by Scottish Labour

A social media advert by Reform UK has been branded “blatantly racist” by Scottish Labour.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Reform UK advert targeting Anas Sarwar has been branded "blatantly racist” by Scottish Labour officials.

The Scottish Labour leader has stressed the advertisement is a “very deliberate dog whistle”, but Nigel Farage’s party has stuck by the advertisement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anas Sarwar and Nigel Farage | PA

In a paid-for post on the party’s Facebook page, Reform UK played a video of Mr Sarwar delivering a speech in 2022, where he urged more people from Pakistani and South Asian backgrounds to get involved in politics.

The clip, the beginning of which appears to have been edited so Mr Sarwar’s comments begin mid-sentence, is preceded by the words “Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community”.

The video ends with the words “only Reform UK will prioritise the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse”, urging people to vote in the by-election on June 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video had previously been posted by an anonymous Twitter account earlier this year and had circulated among the far right of UK politics.

According to Meta, Reform’s post has been running on Facebook and Instagram since May 12 and cost the party between £8,000 and £9,000. It is estimated to have been viewed up to half a million times.

A spokesperson for Mr Sarwar said: "This is a blatantly racist advert from Reform UK that attempts to question the identity, loyalty and belonging of Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"Anas was born in Scotland and has lived here all his life. He is a proud Scot who has worked in our NHS and campaigns to deliver for every Scot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Decent people across Scotland will reject Reform's divisive politics."

Reform’s ‘dirty tactics’

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mr Sarwar accused Reform of “dirty tactics”.

“I have seen it, and it’s a very deliberate dog whistle, which seeks to question my identity, question my loyalty and question my belonging in Scotland,” he said. “I’m a proud Scot, I was born here, my kids were born here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every single day, I fight for a better Scotland, regardless of what anyone’s politics might be.”

He added: “For them to play this kind of campaign, I think demonstrates the kind of people they are.

“And what I would say to many people who feel a genuine scunner factor with government, who feel the Scottish Government doesn’t act for them, the answer is not the divisive politics of Nigel Farage and Reform.”

Reform is growing in confidence that it can make an impact in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election next month. Party insiders have suggested they could finish ahead of Labour in second place behind the SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Poll reveals Scottish seats Reform would win while Labour decimated by SNP

A poll earlier this week suggested Reform could win three seats in Scotland if a Westminster election was held - taking constituencies from the Conservatives and the SNP. The party taking support from Labour voters could contribute to losing them seats across the Central Belt.

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Reform UK has advertised Anas Sarwar’s own words. If he doesn’t like them, he shouldn’t use them.