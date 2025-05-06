Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a textbook rabbit to pull out a politician’s hat - confirm a U-turn as if you are bringing forward something new.

It worked on the Liberal Democrats - who were hoodwinked into backing John Swinney’s Budget, in part, over extra funding for mental health, that had been previously cut.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes (left) arrive at the main chamber to deliver a statement on his Programme for Government to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, Edinburgh, setting out his priorities for the coming year and the legislation the Scottish Government will bring forward. Picture date: Tuesday May 6, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

When the peak rail fares were reinstated in October, the Scottish Government insisted that it was not value for money to continue funding the policy.

But amid frustration from commuters and cynically ahead of an election where the cost-of-living crisis is still raging, the SNP is now pursuing a different game.

On the face of it, ending peak rail fares “for good” is a smart move from Mr Swinney - a popular policy that can be reintroduced quickly. It allows the SNP to tell a story to Scottish voters ahead of next year’s election that they have scrapped those expensive peak rail fares.

A row erupted earlier this week over Mr Swinney’s vow to end the 8am rush for GP appointments. Labour’s misguided PR response was to pen a sarcastic letter to the SQA, grassing up the First Minister for plagiarism - after Mr Sarwar announced similar plans in February.

Although details remain sketchy, Mr Swinney’s vow to promise 100,000 extra GP appointments is a bold one, particularly given previous failures to increase capacity. The irony is not lost that the UK Labour government’s extra funding for Holyrood is being harnessed to kickstart the NHS and potentially be fired back at Labour at the ballot box.

As the First Minister has acknowledged, Scots need delivery, not just warm words. If his NHS record is to be an asset on the doorsteps next year, that promise and previous pledges to reduce waiting lists, need results.

John Swinney, seen visiting Forth Valley Hospital, has said he is giving 'very personal leadership' to the NHS (Picture: Lesley Martin) | PA

When Mr Sarwar made his pledge to end the 8am rush, there was a lack of detail other than a questionable ambition to renegotiate GP contracts - a controversial move. The First Minister thinks he can solve the lottery for appointments by simply boosting GP capacity and a "further expansion of Pharmacy First service".

Mr Swinney claimed his Programme for Government, his legislative agenda, would be “radical”, but it is apparent that is not the case.

Only six new pieces of legislation, including the annual Budget Bill, will be introduced to Holyrood in the coming 12 months. Other than the Heat in Buildings Bill, already criticised for being watered down, none of the new laws are groundbreaking or a vote-winner.

As is now so often the case in Scottish politics, Holyrood is focused on what politicians say rather than what they do.

Mr Swinney also vowed to draw up a blueprint to deliver on the Scottish Government’s stuttering child poverty targets. That document could include a host of new policies, including using welfare and social security, that could find a path to get progress back on target. But we will have to wait to see what that looks like.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | PA

Scottish Labour are in a bind and Mr Swinney’s pitch to voters will not help matters.

With unpopular UK government decisions doing his evaporating chances of becoming the next first minister no favours, Mr Sarwar is crying out for an opportunity to offer something new and positive to voters.

The peak rail fares U-turn will be billed as the SNP cutting public transport costs, while both parties coming forward with similar vows to end the 8am lottery will allow Mr Swinney to keep policy divergence to a minimum on certain issues - and keep the spotlight firmly glaring on the record of the UK government.