SNP accused of 'humiliating U-turn' as delayed misogyny legislation scrapped

Scottish ministers have U-turned on a promise to legislate against misogyny and will revert to including protections in the controversial Hate Crime Act.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been accused of a “humiliating U-turn” after dropping their misogyny legislation plans.

The Scottish Government will instead “add the protected characteristic of sex“ to the controversial Hate Crime Act despite initially refusing to do so, as it was confirmed the misogyny law plans were being dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes after the Government came under fire for refusing to include it in the original hate crime proposals, with ministers insisting it should form its own legislation.

In documents that went before the misconduct panel, Mr Beggs said a ‘theme of misogyny and abuse of women’ led to the criminal investigations by Northants Police and Lincolnshire Police; and was, in turn, compounded by Mr Boulter’s ‘failures’ to disclose those investigations in vetting forms. | 3rd party

The Government has previously delayed the proposed legislation against misogynistic behaviour, but has now admitted it will not have enough time before next year's Holyrood election to bring forward the plans.

A review by Baroness Helena Kennedy recommended a separate law should be drawn up to tackle "the spectrum of misogynistic conduct", rather than including it in the hate crime law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in April last year, then-first minister Humza Yousaf said the specific misogyny legislation would be pushed forward with "urgency and pace".

The proposed Bill would have handed protection to women and girls at risk of gender-based violence , with new laws against misogynistic harassment and behaviour, stirring up hatred against women and girls and protections from abusive communications.

READ MORE: Half of all female teachers face violence and abuse in schools amid concerns over misogynistic influencers

First Minister John Swinney said: “I want to make sure that we take the measures to tackle misogyny and that we protect women and girls in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to recognise that the issues that arise out of the Supreme Court judgment will take us longer to consider in developing a misogyny Bill.

“So what we can do is take action at an earlier stage, amend the hate crime legislation to ensure the issue of misogyny can be addressed.”

First Minister John Swinney during a press conference in Bute House, Edinburgh

SNP Parliamentary Business Minister Hepburn said his Government would introduce regulations at Holyrood before the summer recess “to ensure there are protections for women and girls in law” by adding “the protected characteristic of sex to the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act”.

He said: “We recognise the gendered nature of the harm caused to women and girls and will also take forward further work and engagement on the harms caused by misogyny, including what more could be done to tackle the underlying attitudes that lead to misogyny and gender based abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “This looks like a humiliating U-turn from John Swinney and co. The Misogyny Bill is just the latest in a litany of paused, ditched or botched [Nicola] Sturgeon-era policies.

“It’s little surprise it has been scrapped. Who would trust SNP ministers to legislate to criminalise misogyny when they can’t even say what a woman is?

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Misogyny remains a serious problem and it’s crucial that women and girls are protected from all forms of threatening and abusive behaviour in a way that safeguards their rights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Labour justice spokesperson Pauline McNeill said: “This is a shameful broken promise to Scottish women at a time when misogynistic hatred is on the rise. The SNP has spent years kicking this issue into the long grass by insisting this approach wouldn’t work, only to perform a screeching U-turn.

“If the SNP had listened to Scottish Labour and other women MSPs who argued for this in 2021, we would already have this protection in place.”

The Scottish Government has also come under fire for confirming no ban on conversion practices will be tabled at Holyrood until after next year's election.

The First Minister faced initial criticism after legislation to outlaw conversion therapy was absent from his first Programme for Government in September. But Mr Swinney insisted the law would be brought forward in lockstep with Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP equalities minister Kaukab Stewart said while the Scottish Government would “continue to work” with Westminster on a UK-wide approach, Holyrood ministers would “get on with the job of ending these harmful practices” if there was no progress.

Kaukab Stewart | PA

She promised if the UK Labour government failed to legislate on the issue, an SNP Scottish Government would “publish its own Bill in year one of the next parliamentary session”.

The Scottish Government previously committed to banning conversion therapy, which aims to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or identity, as part of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

The Bute House Agreement ended before legislation was brought forward, with the Scottish Government saying earlier this year that it would prepare its own Bill “should a UK-wide approach not be achievable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Stewart said: “Scotland remains absolute in our commitment to equality, the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, and ending conversion practices.

“We will continue to work with the UK government on legislation extending to Scotland, that applies across all settings and protects all ages, is trans-inclusive and does not include any exemption for consent.

“However, if we do not make progress through a collaborative approach, the Scottish Government will get on with the job of ending these harmful practices in Scotland and intends to publish its own Bill in year one of the next parliamentary session.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of the Supreme Court ruling that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”, Ms Stewart said recent weeks had been “challenging for our LGBTQI+ communities”.

But she told them: “We want you to know we stand with you and we will work tirelessly to ban conversion practices once and for all.”

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman hit out at SNP ministers for the "shameful backwards step”, claiming the move “sends a worrying message about the Government’s commitment to equalities”.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman yesterday survived a crunch vote to keep her top job on Holyrood’s Equalities Committee after controversial comments about the Supreme Court (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

She said: “A lot of people have waited far too long for the protections in these bills, and they will be deeply disappointed that they will not be happening as promised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Violence against women and girls is a national emergency. The Misogyny Bill was a vital step in ensuring that reports of harassment and assault are taken seriously.