Programme for Government: John Swinney accused of stealing Labour's vow to end GP 8am rush

The First Minister is facing criticism after appearing to parrot a policy pledge announced by Anas Sarwar 11 weeks ago to end an 8am rush for GP appointments.

John Swinney is poised to use today’s Programme for Government to end the “deep frustration” at the 8am rush for GP appointments - but has come under fire for parroting a pledge already made by his political opponent.

The First Minister will deliver his last annual suite of legislation before next year’s crunch Holyrood election, with measures to revive the NHS set to feature heavily as the SNP sets its direction of travel, 12 months before voters decide who will form the next government.

First Minister John Swinney during his visit to NHS 24 call centre in Dundee. Picture: Alan Richardson/PA Wire

Mr Swinney is unlikely to have a lot of room to kick-start NHS reform ahead of next year's election, with 14 Bills already live at Holyrood. But he has insisted this afternoon’s policy agenda will be “radical”.

Key to the First Minister’s offer to voters next year is an ability to deliver on promises to improve the NHS - a policy area jumped on by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Ahead of today's Programme for Government, Mr Swinney has suggested he will bring forward measures to end the 8am rush for GP appointments. Any such move could be controversial as it is likely to require a renegotiated contract with GPs.

GP contracts could be renegotiated

The existing GP contract has drawn criticism from Scotland’s spending watchdog, with Audit Scotland concluding the 2018 agreement has failed to address financial pressures and growing workloads of doctors.

The Scottish Government promised to train and recruit 800 more GPs by 2027, but there are 222 fewer whole-time equivalent GPs in Scotland compared to a decade ago.

Mr Swinney said that “a renewed and stronger NHS is at the very heart of this Programme for Government”.

He said: “I am proud that through additional investment we have already delivered an extra 105,500 vital NHS appointments and procedures that are helping reduce waiting lists and waiting times.

“But we know there is more to do. While many people’s experience of their GP is excellent, for many others there is deep frustration over what has been described as the 8am lottery to make appointments.

“So we will act to reduce pressure and increase capacity in the system, to make it easier for people to get the care they need, when they need it.”

Mr Swinney added: “When I became First Minister a year ago, I heard loud and clear people’s concerns about the NHS. The Programme for Government I announce today will take serious action to put the NHS on track to meet the needs of the public.”

Labour ‘plagiarism’ claim

But Scottish Labour announced an identical pledge ahead of its party conference in March - and has written to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), sarcastically accusing the First Minister of "plagiarism".

In a letter to the SQA, Scottish Labour MP Gregor Poynton raised the “worrying case of plagiarism”. He said Mr Swinney’s vow comes “just months after Scottish Labour set out our plans to do just that by renegotiating the GP contract and delivering fair funding for primary care”.

Mr Poynton said: “This fairly blatant attempt to copy Scottish Labour’s work speaks to the fact John Swinney and the SNP have no ideas of their own.”

The Scottish Labour leader has claimed the Scottish Government’s record is “defined by broken promises”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Sarwar said: “Like clockwork, headline-grabbing plans are made and abandoned, and ambitious targets are set and missed. For 18 years John Swinney has been at the heart of this failing Government and he cannot pretend otherwise.

“As the election approaches, the SNP will ramp up the empty promises once again, but Scotland will not forget the record of failure that hangs over John Swinney and his Government.”

Mr Swinney’s Programme for Government is set to focus on his four key priorities - improving public services, eradicating child poverty, boosting economic growth and tackling the climate crisis.

Tories call for ‘mainstream’ focus

But Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton has called on the First Minister to “cut out the nonsense and finally focus on the priorities of ordinary Scots”.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms Hamilton has called for Mr Swinney to “cut out the wasteful, self-indulgent spending and have a laser-like focus on the priorities of mainstream Scotland”.

She added: “That means dropping the Nationalists’ fringe obsession with gender self-ID once and for all and concentrating on tackling classroom violence and mending Scotland’s crumbling roads.

