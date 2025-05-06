Peak ScotRail fares to be scrapped 'for good' by SNP government

John Swinney says stronger finances means peak fares can be scrapped.

Peak rail fares in Scotland will be scrapped “for good” from September.

Since last autumn, peak rail fares have been reintroduced on ScotRail trains despite the Scottish Government extending a pilot scheme twice.

However, Mr Swinney announced this will be permanently scrapped later this year in his programme for government.

He said: “Last year, in the face of severe budget pressures, we took the difficult decision to end the peak fares pilot on our railways.

“But now, given the work we have done to get Scotland’s finances in a stronger position, and hearing also the calls from commuters, from climate activists and from the business community, I can confirm that, from 1 September this year, peak rail fares in Scotland will be scrapped for good.

“A decision that will put more money in people’s pockets and mean less CO2 is pumped into our skies.

“Once again, tens of thousands of Scots saving money. Once again, a better deal for people because they live in Scotland.”

A six-month trial to remove peak rail fares was first introduced in October 2023 and it was extended twice after a series of winter storms reduced travel on the railways.

The pilot scheme had cost the government £40 million, but it was scrapped at the end of September 2024 as ministers said it had not encouraged enough people to make the switch to the train.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said a 10 per cent increase in passenger numbers would have been needed to make the policy self-financing, but the pilot scheme had only increased numbers by 6.8 per cent.