Poll: More than nine in ten Scots say NHS needs reform

More than nine in ten Scots believe the NHS needs to be reformed, while half think private providers should play a bigger role, according to new polling.

Research for the think tank Enlighten found 71 per cent agree the NHS in Scotland is worse now than it was a decade ago.

Meanwhile, 77 per cent think the NHS will be worse in ten years' time if current trends continue, and some 63 per cent say the current model is “no longer sustainable”.

Professor Andrew Elder, president of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE), said a national conversation on the future sustainability of health and care services is now "urgently needed".

He said: “The college recognises that under the current funding envelope, it is not possible to continue providing everything that modern healthcare can now offer, from ‘cradle to grave’.

“There must be a conversation about whether public funding can be increased. Or, if it cannot be, the conversation must move to how we make reasoned decisions about what can - and cannot - be provided via the public purse.

“Policymakers cannot continue to pretend that the NHS can do everything for everybody all of the time, with no change in funding. This would only let down patients.

“A ‘national conversation’ on the future sustainability of health and care services is urgently needed, as the pressures on these services are relentless.”

A total of 1,020 people were surveyed between October 5 and 15 as part of the Norstat panel.

The poll was released ahead of a conference at the RCPE, hosted by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and Enlighten. A number of politicians will speak at the event, including Health Secretary Neil Gray.

The vast majority of those polled, 93 per cent, said the NHS needs either “significant” (45 per cent) or “moderate” (48 per cent) reform. A total of 88 per cent said the same of social care.

National conversation

Prof Elder added: “I look forward to hearing from the politicians on our political panel about how they intend to lead or contribute to the national conversation - with input from the public and healthcare community - and how they will collaborate to ensure that reform of health and social care is delivered for people in Scotland.”

Asked about the statement “private providers should play a bigger role in delivering NHS services”, more respondents agreed (50 per cent) than disagreed (22 per cent).

Chris Deerin, the director of Enlighten, said: “The people on the front line of delivering health and social care in Scotland are increasingly telling us that the system is unsustainable, often stretched beyond capacity and overly complex.

“We also know that the nation’s health is deteriorating, that inequalities are widening and that with an ageing population demand for health and social care services can only grow.

“The polling we commissioned ahead of today’s conference shows that the users of the services see that too, and accept that the status quo is not an option.”

Call for ‘humility and courage’

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “People living with long-term health conditions are increasingly being left behind. The NHS itself is not irreparable; what’s unsustainable is our inability to create and implement the change needed to tackle current challenges.

“Real change must be rooted in humility and courage from Scotland’s political leaders and must be driven by the lived experiences of those who rely on our services. Today’s conference is a chance to reset the conversation towards commitments of meaningful change.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the founding principles of the NHS had been “torn to shreds” under the SNP.

"It's no surprise people are worried about the state of our health service when one in six Scots are stuck on an NHS waiting list and getting a GP appointment feels like winning the lottery,” she said.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “This poll shows that 88 per cent of people believe healthcare should be free and we will always protect the founding principles of the NHS – publicly owned and free at the point of need.

“That’s why we are investing a record £21.7 billion in health and social care this year, targeting areas with the longest waits, tackling backlogs, and ensuring patients get the care they need faster.

“As part of this, we’re investing over £110 million specifically to reduce long waits. This targeted funding is expected to deliver more than 213,000 additional procedures and appointments over the year.

“Our plan is delivering results. Last year, the NHS performed a record number of hip and knee operations, and this July saw the highest level of operations overall since February 2020.

