Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation left many in shock in political circles, as well as those within her own party – and The Scotsman’s political team discuss the story of the year in a one-off video special.

Political editor Alistair Grant, deputy political editor Conor Matchett and Westminster correspondent Alexander Brown discuss the recent background the led up to Ms Sturgeon’s announcement at Bute House on Wednesday, including the difficulties surrounding the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Mr Matchett, who was sitting in the room for Ms Sturgeon’s press conference at Bute House, describes the atmosphere and what it was like as reporters waited for the First Minister to take the podium.

The team discuss how emotional Ms Sturgeon was during the delivery of her speech.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

They also dissect the impact her decision to step down could have on both the SNP and the wider independence movement.

The merits of the runners and riders to replace Ms Sturgeon – ranging from finance secretary Kate Forbes to constitution secretary Angus Robertson – are debated, and our team lastly discuss Ms Sturgeon’s legacy – has she achieved close to what she wanted during her tenue.