Nicola Sturgeon has quit as Scotland’s First Minister in a shock announcement at a press conference in Edinburgh.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon claimed people had already made up their mind about her, and a new leader would not be subject to the “same polarised opinions, fair or unfair”, as she was.

She claimed they would be able to reach out across the divide, and help solidify support for independence.

Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister and leader of the SNP? (left to right) Kate Forbes, Angus Robertson, John Swinney, Humza Yousaf

Refusing to say who would be her preferred candidate, she insisted her party was “awash with talented individuals” able to do the job. Here are the candidates who might replace her.

Kate Forbes

An early favourite, Kate Forbes is considered less polarising and softer on gender recognition reform, which could cause headaches for the Tories.

A Gaelic speaker, the finance secretary is popular within the party and respected at Holyrood. Ms Forbes would be the youngest SNP leader if she won.

(Left to right) Transport secretary Jenny Gilruth, finance secretary Kate Forbes, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and culture, tourism and external affairs secretary Fiona Hyslop, outside Bute House, outside Bute House in 2020. Picture: Jane Barlow/WPA - Pool/Getty Images

However, as an active member of the Free Church of Scotland, she would face questions about her religious beliefs, with its teachings at odds with Scottish Government policies on gay rights and transgender policy.

Angus Robertson

Another strong contender is Angus Robertson, the culture and external affairs secretary.

A former Westminster leader of the SNP, he has experience in top jobs, as well as running successful election campaigns.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has waved goodbye, with the SNP needing a new leader to replace her.

He would not be a popular choice across the party, however, having forced a change of policy to support joining Nato.

There are also some in the SNP who consider him out of touch with issues beyond independence.

John Swinney

The Deputy First Minister is part of Ms Sturgeon’s inner circle, and as such a close ally with a wealth of Government experience.

However, he briefly served as SNP leader in the early 2000s after Alex Salmond unexpectedly quit as party leader, but later resigned after a difficult tenure.

Humza Yousaf

The health secretary has long been tipped as a candidate to replace Ms Sturgeon, but his record in Government could hold him back.