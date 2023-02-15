Nicola Sturgeon resignation: Douglas Ross says First Minister presided over 'decade of division and decay'

Douglas Ross has accused Nicola Sturgeon of presiding over a “decade of division and decay” as the First Minister stepped down.

The Scottish Conservatives leader accused Ms Sturgeon of refusing to accept the 2014 independence referendum, and claimed her tenure as First Minister was marked with “relentless agitating” for another referendum.

It comes in the wake of Ms Sturgeon’s press conference where she confirmed she would be resigning after eight years in charge, which prompted tributes from across the political divide.

Earlier Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had thanked Ms Sturgeon “for her long-standing service”, but Mr Ross was considerably harsher in his response. He said: “Whatever our differences, it is right we recognise that political leadership is always demanding and takes its toll on a person and their family. I am glad Nicola Sturgeon has recognised this is the right time to go.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meet in Inverness. Picture: Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

“However, at this time, we cannot ignore that she has presided over a decade of division and decay in Scotland.

“Instead of trying to unite the country in the wake of the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon refused to accept the result. Her entire tenure as First Minister has been characterised by relentless agitating for another vote on separation – governing in her party’s interests, rather than Scotland’s.

“As a result, Scotland has been in a state of constitutional paralysis ever since – divided and unable to move on from the Groundhog Day of 2014 and its toxic legacy, despite the wish of the majority of Scots to do just that.

“The SNP Government now needs to use this opportunity to focus on the Scottish people’s real priorities, especially the cost-of-living crisis, supporting our NHS and rebuilding our public services.”

Scottish secretary Alister Jack was also critical, saying her resignation was a chance for the two administrations to now work together.

Mr Jack, who has loomed as the key architect behind the UK Government’s decision to trigger a second 35 order and block Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform legislation, also thanked Ms Sturgeon for her service as he urged her successor to drop the Scottish Government’s “divisive obsession with independence”.

He said: "Nicola Sturgeon has been a formidable politician and I thank her for her service as First Minister for eight years. I particularly appreciate the work that she undertook to help us deliver two new freeports in Scotland, bringing thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of investment.

"A new first minister will have a real chance to re-focus the Scottish Government on what they were elected to do – improve public services such as health and education that people rely on and that are vital to Scotland's future success.

“Her resignation presents a welcome opportunity for the Scottish Government to change course, and to drop its divisive obsession with independence. I want to see a Scottish Government that works hand in hand with the UK Government to realise our full potential as a country.”

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister wished the SNP leader all the best. In a short statement posted to Twitter, Mr Sunak wrote: “My thanks go to @NicolaSturgeon for her long-standing service. I wish her all the best for her next steps. We will continue to work closely with the @scotgov on our joint efforts to deliver for people across Scotland.”

His statement comes just weeks after he met as Prime Minister for the first time in person with Ms Sturgeon, with the pair discussing issues ranging from Scottish independence to the GRR Bill in Inverness.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn described Ms Sturgeon as the “outstanding political leader across Scotland, and indeed the rest of the UK, for a generation”.

He said: “As SNP leader, she has taken support for independence to record levels and won every national election, by margins other parties could only wish for. As Scotland's longest-serving First Minister, she led with distinction through the Covid pandemic, and introduced a raft of progressive policies to make Scotland a fairer place.

"She is a formidable leader, a dedicated public servant and she will be sorely missed by myself, my party and people right across Scotland."

Ian Blackford, Scottish MP and former leader of the SNP in Westminster, described Ms Sturgeon as the “finest First Minster Scotland has ever had”. “Nicola Sturgeon is the finest First Minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for,” he tweeted.