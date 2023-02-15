Nicola Sturgeon said she no longer felt she could give the job of First Minister everything it deserves, and said she felt she had a duty to say so now.

Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said leading Scotland through the pandemic is “by far the toughest thing I’ve done”, adding the weight of responsibility was “immense”.

“It’s only very recently I think that I’ve started to comprehend, let alone process, the physical and mental impact of it on me.”

She went on: “If the only question was ‘can I battle on for another few months?’, then the answer is yes, of course I can.

“But if the question is, ‘can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year, let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term – give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the past eight years?’ – the answer honestly is different.