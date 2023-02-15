Ms Sturgeon will leave office as the longest serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a time which saw her lead the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.
The First Minister, however, has been mired in controversy in recent months as her Government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by the UK Government.
The succession and timeline of the resignation has not yet been made clear, however we will bring you live updates throughout the day in our live blog.
Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister
Key Events
Nicola Sturgeon has discussed the polarising discourse experienced by staying in the job too long.
She said: “I feel more and more each day now that the fixed opinions people increasingly have about me, some fair and others a little more than caricature, are being used as barriers to reason debate in our country.
“Statements and decisions that should not be controversial at all quickly become so. Issues that are controversial end up almost irrationally so.
“Too often I see issues presented as a result viewed, not on their own merits but through the prism of what I think and what people think of me.
“I’ve always been of the belief that no one individual should be dominant in any system for too long.”
She added: “If all parties were to take the opportunity to depolarise public debate just a bit, to focus more on issues that on personalities, and to reset the tone and the tenor of our discourse, then this decision, right for me, and I believe my party and the country, may also prove good for politics.”
Nicola Sturgeon said she no longer felt she could give the job of First Minister everything it deserves, and said she felt she had a duty to say so now.
Speaking in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said leading Scotland through the pandemic is “by far the toughest thing I’ve done”, adding the weight of responsibility was “immense”.
“It’s only very recently I think that I’ve started to comprehend, let alone process, the physical and mental impact of it on me.”
She went on: “If the only question was ‘can I battle on for another few months?’, then the answer is yes, of course I can.
“But if the question is, ‘can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year, let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term – give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the past eight years?’ – the answer honestly is different.
“And as that is my decision, hard though it has been for me to reach it, then given the nature and scale of the challenges the country faces, I have a duty to say so now.”
Nicola Sturgeon says that “winning independence is the cause she has dedicated a lifetime to” and adds that she intends to be there when it is won.
She says that she is stepping down from leadership but not leaving politics.
The First Minister says that she has every confidence that the SNP will win the next election and that support for independence must be solidified.
She says that she is certain there is a majority of support for Scottish independence
“Giving absolutely everything of yourself to do this job is the only way to do it. “ says Nicola Sturgeon as she touches on her long career in Scottish politics and leading the country through the Covid pandemic.
Nicola Sturgeon adds that her decision comes from a “place of duty and love” for her party and for Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon says that “part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else.”
She adds: “I know that my time is now for me, for my party and my country.”