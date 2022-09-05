News you can trust since 1817
Liz Truss is currently joint favourite with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Prime Minister of Britain.

Liz Truss on Scotland: Here are 10 things the Conservative leader and new Prime MInister has said about Scotland

The announcement of the new Prime Minister will doubtless have huge repercussions for Scotland – not least in how she deals with growing demands for a second independence referendum.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:00 pm

Liz Truss is a Prime Minister with links to Scotland – having attended West Primary School, in Paisley, when her family moved to Scotland when she was four-years-old.

She studied at Oxford University, where she was President of Oxford University Liberal Democrats, and entered politics after stints working for Shell, Cable & Wireless, and the think tank Reform.

Truss became MP for South West Norfolk in 2010 and prior to taking on the role of Foreign Secretary last year, has been Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019 and served in a variety cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Here’s what she’s had to say about Scotland in the past.

1. On going to school in Scotland

"When I moved to Scotland at the age of four, I was enrolled in the West Primary School in Paisley. A few years later, at the time of the 1983 general election, my teacher asked me if I wanted to play the role of Margaret Thatcher in our class equivalent. I jumped at the chance, and gave a heartfelt speech at the hustings, but ended up with zero votes. I didn't even vote for myself. Even at that age, we knew it was simply unpopular to be a Tory in the West of Scotland."

2. On protesting at Faslane

"My mother took me on CND marches in the 80s. We used to go to local peace camp. I remember one occasion where we had a nuclear bomb that we made out of some old carpet rolls that we took along to a demonstration.”

3. On the SNP

"It's time for the SNP to put aside its obsession with independence and start acting like a responsible government." (speaking in 2017)

4. On Scotland

"Having spent some of my most formative years [in Scotland], I know that Scottish people have always been ambitious and entrepreneurial, individual and innovative, leading the world in ideas and economic progress. If it weren’t for Scots, Conservatives wouldn’t have the ideas, the leaders or the legacy we have today."

