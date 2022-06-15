Boris Johnson labels Scottish independence 'foolish project' that would see trade barriers in UK

The Prime Minister made the comments at PMQs after Ian Blackford claimed the Scotland “can’t afford” to be trapped and part of a “trade war” with Europe.

It came during a session that also saw the SNP Westminster leader say Britain’s neighbours were “outperforming” the UK.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Blackford said: “Scotland simply can’t afford to remain trapped in the failing Westminster system. Stop the world Scotland wants to get on.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks during Prime Minister's Questions

“Stronger together, has the Prime Minister seen the pound? I think the financial markets are giving their judgement on this Prime Minister.”

“The Prime Minister can afford to live in his own little world, his own Little Britain, but people have to live with the reality of a failing Westminster system.

" A cost-of-living crisis worse in the UK, than any other G7 country. An inflation rate double that of France, the second worse economic growth forecasts in the G20 next to only sanctioned Russia.

“Now a threat of a trade war with our European friends triggered by a law breaking Prime Minister. That is not a vision for the future of Scotland.

"Our nation, our nation is big enough, rich enough and smart enough. Isn’t it the case Prime Minister that Scotland simply can’t afford to remain trapped in the failing Westminster system. Stop the world Scotland wants to get on.”

Mr Johnson replied: “The UK has record numbers of people in payroll employment, that’s an astounding thing when you consider where we were during the pandemic, that was because of the UK working well together as he will remember, with the vaccine rollout, with the testing – which Scotland and the rest of the country co-operated brilliantly.

“He talks about a trade war, what could be more foolish than a project that actually envisages trade barriers within parts of the UK, that’s what we’re trying to break down.