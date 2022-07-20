The first – and we feel sure this is the way in which the gift was intended to be received – is that his colleagues, knowing just how much Churchill means to the Prime Minister, felt that it would be a most appreciated gesture of thanks for “his service to the country”, as a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The books may only be valued at around £750 – less than the £840-a-roll wallpaper said to have been used in the controversial redecoration of 10 Downing Street – but, as we all know, it’s not the value of a present that counts, it’s the sentiment.
A few Cabinet ministers may have even gone so far as to view the gift as a way of saying that they agree with the idea, put about by some, that Johnson is a modern-day Churchill.
Where Winston stood up to Hitler and helped rid Europe of a fascist dictator, Boris heroically led his people from the, er, ‘chains’ of the, er, peaceful and wealthy EU to the freedom of Brexit Britain! Or so the story goes…
The second interpretation could only be true if some Cabinet ministers have a mischievous sense of humour and a fondness for in-jokes that may never be publicly revealed.
Here you go, dear Boris, please repeatedly re-read Churchill’s books until you finally understand the fundamental difference between a truly great, even if flawed, Prime Minister, and one of the worst British leaders in history.