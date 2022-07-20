Winston Churchill secured his place in history by standing up to Hitler. Boris Johnson will be remembered for lying and the folly of Brexit (Picture: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The first – and we feel sure this is the way in which the gift was intended to be received – is that his colleagues, knowing just how much Churchill means to the Prime Minister, felt that it would be a most appreciated gesture of thanks for “his service to the country”, as a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The books may only be valued at around £750 – less than the £840-a-roll wallpaper said to have been used in the controversial redecoration of 10 Downing Street – but, as we all know, it’s not the value of a present that counts, it’s the sentiment.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few Cabinet ministers may have even gone so far as to view the gift as a way of saying that they agree with the idea, put about by some, that Johnson is a modern-day Churchill.

Where Winston stood up to Hitler and helped rid Europe of a fascist dictator, Boris heroically led his people from the, er, ‘chains’ of the, er, peaceful and wealthy EU to the freedom of Brexit Britain! Or so the story goes…

The second interpretation could only be true if some Cabinet ministers have a mischievous sense of humour and a fondness for in-jokes that may never be publicly revealed.