Next PM must build on Boris Johnson’s impressive record in Scotland - Alister Jack

In the fullness of time, history will remember him as the Prime Minister who delivered Brexit, stood up against Russian aggression, and led us through the pandemic.

Countless lives and livelihoods were saved through the UK’s world-leading vaccination programme and the multi-billion-pound furlough scheme.

His support continues through measures to combat the rising cost of living.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

On a personal level I’m sorry to see Boris go. He is my friend. But far more importantly – from a professional point of view as Scottish Secretary – his accomplishments include an impressive record of delivering for Scotland.

Working closely with Boris, I know how determined he has been for the UK Government to work with the Scottish Government, councils and communities for the good of our people.

For example, the UK Government and the Scottish Government are collaborating to create two Scottish freeports. Funded by £52 million from the UK Government, they will transform the Scottish economy.

Originally, it was suggested there should be one Scottish freeport. But when I made the case for two, Boris listened. Together we delivered.

Similarly, we have worked with the Scottish Government to establish 12 Scottish growth deals, which are backed by £1.5 billion from the UK Treasury and are bringing prosperity across the land.

In public, it may suit the SNP’s separatist agenda to stoke up the divisive rhetoric. But behind the scenes the UK and Scottish governments are working constructively.

Furthermore, the UK Government’s various levelling up funds and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund are supporting devolution in the truest sense of the word.

We are giving local authorities and communities the freedom to invest in the projects they judge will benefit their areas the most.

Our funds are supporting a myriad of initiatives. Regenerating cities and town centres, helping autistic adults into work, generating green energy in rural areas are just some examples.

When these funds are added to growth deals and freeports, our direct investment in Scotland has now broken through the £2 billion barrier – with more to come.

Despite the SNP’s attempts to cast Boris as a Conservative bogeyman, it is interesting that support for independence has stagnated while he’s been in Number 10.

Perhaps that’s because we have been quietly making the case for the Union every day through the UK Government’s determination to help Scotland flourish.

As for his successor, I’m not going to publicly back any of the leadership candidates, I intend to keep my vote private.

I will, however, have detailed discussions with all of them about their approach to Scotland, and how we continue to strengthen the Union.

My message to them is simple: The UK Government’s work in Scotland must be nurtured and accelerated.

We must keep creating opportunities for all, regardless of background. We must continue identifying opportunities to regenerate communities and to grow the economy.

Nicola Sturgeon may want to spend the summer wrapped in grievance and talking to her own supporters about independence.

We will keep working for the people of Scotland.