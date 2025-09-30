Scottish Labour says it takes ‘all complaints seriously’, when asked about a probe into MSP Foysol Choudhury

Scottish Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury was suspended by the party over an allegation of sexual harassment.

The Lothians MSP was suspended by the Labour Party over the weekend after an allegation of inappropriate conduct.

However, it is now understood a Holyrood staffer had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against him.

It has been reported the female staff member was signposted to the Labour Party’s UK-wide complaints process.

A spokesperson for Scottish Labour said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate action is taken.”

This comes just a month after south of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth was suspended from the party after being arrested and charged in connection with the alleged possession of indecent images. His Holyrood security pass was later revoked after it was discovered he had allegedly installed cameras in a parliament toilet.

Earlier this week Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he could not compromise the independent investigation that is being carried out into Mr Choudhury.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Sarwar said: “I’m sharing with you exactly what I do know, the reason why it’s right that I don’t know, and it’s right that I know at the appropriate time.”

When asked if the party had a problem with the behaviour of some of its MSPs, Mr Sarwar added: “When issues come up, we take swift action. When we became aware of the nature of the investigation against Colin Smyth, we suspended him immediately. Now he sits as an independent MSP.

“Now that we have had complaints come in about Foysol Choudhury and they merit an investigation, we’ve moved swiftly the same day to suspend him and he now sits as an independent MSP. We take swift action when it’s appropriate.”

Mr Choudhury has represented the Lothians region in Holyrood since 2021.