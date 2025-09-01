First Minister John Swinney has addressed the case involving MSP Colin Smyth.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “absolutely horrified” by reports alleging a hidden camera had been placed in the toilets at the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP leader said he was “extremely concerned” about the implications for those using the Holyrood building, including MSPs, staff and journalists.

His comments came after MSP Colin Smyth denied allegations he had placed a secret camera in toilets in the building.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday, August 5 and charged with a separate offence of possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday, effectively preventing him from accessing the building.

With MSPs due to return to Parliament after the summer recess on Tuesday, the First Minister was pressed over whether the building is a “safe place to work”.

Mr Swinney said that as the case against Mr Smyth was live, there were “strict limits” on what he could say.

He said: “I’m absolutely horrified by what has been the subject of revelations over the course of the last few weeks. I’m extremely concerned about what the implications for members of Parliament, members of staff, journalists, for everyone who uses the parliamentary building.”

As such, Mr Swinney said it was “so important that parliamentary authorities provide that clear and definitive reassurance to everybody involved”.

On Friday, it was confirmed Police Scotland had carried out a search of toilets and changing facilities in the Parliament building, with “no covert recording devices” found.

Those using the building were also told there will be “enhanced additional checks” going forward.

Mr Smyth, meanwhile, issued a statement in which he rejected the allegations against him.

The MSP said: “This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute.”

He said “for legal reasons I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation”, but stressed he was “fully co-operating” with the authorities, saying he hoped investigations could be “concluded quickly and fairly”.

“The speculation, and the recent decision by the police to publicly release details of their ongoing inquiries along with my home address, has been devastating and has taken a serious toll on my health,” he said in a statement.

“After my address was published with no warning to my family, I felt I had no choice but to move away to protect them. That has also meant losing the local NHS critical support I had been receiving for the past few weeks, making an already difficult time even more distressing.