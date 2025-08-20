Scottish Labour has suspended a sitting MSP.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Labour MSP has been suspended by the party after being arrested and charged by police over alleged possession of indecent images.

Colin Smyth, the MSP for the South Scotland region, is now listed as an independent representative at Holyrood after the move by party bosses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Smyth MSP.

Mr Smyth, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, was questioned by police in Dumfries earlier this month. He has been arrested and charged in relation to the possession of indecent images.

It is understood Mr Smyth was administratively suspended from Labour after party chiefs became aware of the police investigation.

In a statement, Mr Smyth said: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time. I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smyth was general secretary of Scottish Labour between 2008 and 2012. He has held several frontbench positions under the leadership of Anas Sarwar and his predecessor, Richard Leonard.

The MSP has held the Scottish Labour brief for the rural economy, transport, infrastructure, external affairs, the constitution and Europe, net zero, energy and economic development. He was the party’s chief whip from May 2016 to December 2017.

Mr Smyth has been selected by Scottish Labour to contest the Dumfriesshire constituency at next year’s Holyrood election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Labour spokesperson said: "The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation. We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing."

Mr Smyth continued to campaign for Labour after his arrest earlier this month, social media posts show. Two days after his arrest, the Scottish Labour leader published a video on social media that includes Mr Smyth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, August 5, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.