Anas Sarwar urged to 'come clean' after Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury suspended

"Whatever the explanation, with yet another scandal on the eve of their party conference, there's no doubt the Labour Party is in crisis."

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foysol Choudhury MSP addresses the conference

Scottish Labour's Foysol Choudhury has become the second MSP to be suspended by the party in less than two months.

The Lothian MSP is understood to have been administratively suspended by the party pending the outcome of an investigation - with a Labour spokesperson stressing it "takes all complaints seriously".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party insisted it could not comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: " The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."

Read more here: Digital ID: Warning hundreds of thousands of Scots without smartphone access excluded under Keir Starmer plans

The suspension of Mr Choudhury, who was elected to Holyrood at the last election in 2021, comes just over a month after fellow MSP Colin Smyth was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the wake of that, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman insisted that Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar "must urgently come clean on the reasons why yet another Labour Party MSP has been suspended, shortly after Colin Smyth ".

Ms Blackman said: "The public deserve full transparency.

"Given the long list of scandals that have rocked the Labour Party recently - with Foysol Choudhury, Colin Smyth , Peter Mandelson , Morgan McSweeney , Paul Ovenden and Angela Rayner all caught up in the last month alone - voters deserve answers.