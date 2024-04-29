Kate Forbes is one of the bookies’ favourites to replace Humza Yousaf, who is set to stand down as First Minister.

She stood against Mr Yousaf in the SNP leadership election in 2023, coming in second place with 48 per cent of the vote.

During the contest, Ms Forbes came under scrutiny because of her husband Alasdair MacLennan, who attended a private Conservative Party event. But just who is he? The Scotsman takes a look at everything you need to know about Ms Forbes’s husband.

Who is Alasdair MacLennan?

Kate Forbes and Alasdair MacLennan married in 2021 at Dingwall and Strathpeffer Free Church.

After the ceremony, the pair posed for photographs at Ross County FC’s grounds. In 2022, the couple welcomed baby Naomi at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Ms Forbes was the first Cabinet secretary in the history of devolution to take maternity leave.

She cut short her maternity leave in 2023 to stand against Humza Yousaf to become SNP leader and First Minister. During the leadership contest, she faced scrutiny as her husband Mr MacLennan had attended a private Tory-only hustings.

During the Conservative Party leadership contest, prospective candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak attended a Scottish hustings at Perth Concert Hall.