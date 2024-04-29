Humza Yousaf on the brink LIVE: First Minister set to resign

The Scottish Conservatives have released a statement claiming responsibility for forcing Humza Yousaf to quit as First Minister.

Douglas Ross

That’s because party leader Douglas Ross announced he was lodging a motion of no confidence in him as First Minister last week.

Now Mr Ross says: “The Scottish Conservatives have delivered on our promise to be a strong opposition to Humza Yousaf and the SNP.

“We have forced Humza Yousaf out of office for repeatedly failing Scotland.

“Faced with our vote of no confidence, the SNP leader has quit rather than face a humiliating defeat.

“As he leaves office, on a personal level, I wish Humza Yousaf and his family well.

“But we cannot forgive the damage he did to families and households across Scotland by raising taxes, letting NHS waiting lists spiral and attacking free speech.

“The next First Minister must abandon the nationalist obsession with independence and focus solely on Scotland’s top priorities, such as creating jobs and improving our ailing public services.

“Scottish people cannot afford another SNP First Minister focused solely on separating Scotland.

“Humza Yousaf is gone but the SNP remains - and the power to change that is in the hands of Scotland’s voters.