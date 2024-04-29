Humza Yousaf on the brink LIVE: First Minister set to resign
Follow along live as Humza Yousaf considers his position as First Minister.
Key Events
- Humza Yousaf set to resign as First Minister
- Press conference has been scheduled for midday at Bute House, the First Minister's official residence in Edinburgh
- Humza Yousaf had been due to face two votes of no confidence this week
Humza Yousaf and his wife Councillor Nadia El-Nakla have arrived at Bute House ahead of the press conference at midday.
The Scottish Conservatives have released a statement claiming responsibility for forcing Humza Yousaf to quit as First Minister.
That’s because party leader Douglas Ross announced he was lodging a motion of no confidence in him as First Minister last week.
Now Mr Ross says: “The Scottish Conservatives have delivered on our promise to be a strong opposition to Humza Yousaf and the SNP.
“We have forced Humza Yousaf out of office for repeatedly failing Scotland.
“Faced with our vote of no confidence, the SNP leader has quit rather than face a humiliating defeat.
“As he leaves office, on a personal level, I wish Humza Yousaf and his family well.
“But we cannot forgive the damage he did to families and households across Scotland by raising taxes, letting NHS waiting lists spiral and attacking free speech.
“The next First Minister must abandon the nationalist obsession with independence and focus solely on Scotland’s top priorities, such as creating jobs and improving our ailing public services.
“Scottish people cannot afford another SNP First Minister focused solely on separating Scotland.
“Humza Yousaf is gone but the SNP remains - and the power to change that is in the hands of Scotland’s voters.
“Now that we have forced Humza Yousaf out of office, we are asking voters to help us beat the SNP in seats up and down Scotland at the next general election.”
Humza Yousaf is due to hold a press conference at Bute House at midday.
Unfortunately while we have all eyes on Bute House, it means we will be missing the best event of the year - Holyrood Dog of the Year 2024.
A sad day for us all.
Humza Yousaf has been spotted leaving his home in Dundee with his aides to travel through to Bute House in Edinburgh.
There is already a media presence outside Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence.
Who is Kate Forbes?
Alba says it is “absurd” for Humza Yousaf to considering resigning as First Minister when he could make a deal with the party to save his position.
Ash Regan, Alba’s only MSP in Holyrood, is the only one not to declare how she will vote in a no-confidence vote and potentially holds the deciding vote.
Alba MP Kenny MacAskill says it would be an “absurd situation” for Mr Yousaf to resign when there is an “opportunity for the SNP to get back on the independence track”.
When asked whether there should be a Scottish election, Mr MacAskill said: “It’s probably not what the Scottish people want.”
Labour MSP Paul O’Kane was on BBC Good Morning Scotland programme today.
He said: “We’ve been saying across the weekend it’s a matter of when not if.
“The moment of when is perhaps upon us.”
He added: “This has been a story of chaos and the government is clearly in chaos and is failing the people of Scotland.”
Always love to look at bookies’ odds when it comes to things like that.
Coral puts Kate Forbes as the odds-on favourite at 1-2.
Kate Forbes: 1-2
Neil Gray: 2-1
Màiri McAllan: 7-2
Jenny Gilruth: 5-1
Ash Regan: 6-1
John Swinney: 8-1
Fergus Ewing: 16-1.
Who could replace Humza Yousaf?
I know this is perhaps a bit pre-emptive seeing as Humza Yousaf has not officially announced he is going - but who could replace him?
Reports this morning suggest senior figures within the party want to see John Swinney installed as an interim First Minister.
He is the former deputy first minister and former SNP leader, and has held numerous cabinet positions, including finance secretary, education secretary and Covid-19 recovery secretary.
Other options include Neil Gray - he is a close ally of Humza Yousaf and has been rewarded for his loyalty by being economy secretary and is now the health secretary.
He is seen as a safe pair of hands, but perhaps the “continuity candidate” given he is so close to the current First Minister.
How about Kate Forbes?
She came second in the SNP leadership race last year and remains hugely popular on the SNP backbenches.
Ms Forbes is seen as highly competent given her successful stint as finance secretary, but many disagree strongly with her on social issues as she is against gay marriage, abortions and some see her as a climate change sceptic.
Another name being floated around this morning is Jenny Gilruth, who is education secretary.
