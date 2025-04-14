Exclusive:Kate Forbes urged to raise 'misogynistic and anti-LGBT laws' on UAE trade visit
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has been urged to raised “misogynistic and anti-LGBT laws” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on her trade visit this week.
Ms Forbes, who is also the Scottish Government’s Economy Secretary, will hold talks with two UAE government ministers as party of her three-day trip to the region.
The visit will coincide with the first ‘Scotland Week’ to be held in the UAE. But Ms Forbes has been urged to raise concerns over opposition to LGBT+ rights during her visit.
LGBT+ people in the UAE have been subjected to discrimination and violence. Same-sex sexual activity is a criminal office, as is the gender expression of trans people. Sentences for breaching the laws have included the death penalty.
The UAE government is also subject to an International Court of Justice hearing, accused of being “complicit in the genocide" during the Sudanese civil war.
Ms Forbes herself has been subject to criticism for her anti-LGBT views. The Deputy First Minister defended saying she would have voted against equal marriage legislation, arguing it clashed with her views as a member of the evangelical Free Church of Scotland.
Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who is a member of the same church as Ms Forbes, said same-sex marriage was a “marvellous thing”.
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: "The Emirate regime has a long history of misogynistic and anti-LGBT laws and cracking down on dissent and political opposition.
"Scotland must stand for human rights and democracy, and our principles have to be at the heart of our trade policy and the way we do business.
"We need to ensure that in any dealings with the UAE the Scottish Government is not aiding, legitimising or endorsing its leadership or ignoring its long record of repression."
Ms Forbes said the “global economic uncertainty” caused by US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs turmoil meant it was “imperative to send a message to the world that Scotland is open for business”.
She said: “Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation are recognised around the world, including in the UAE. This is an opportunity to build on that reputation and secure trade and investment opportunities to help the Scottish economy to prosper.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.