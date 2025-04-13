Exclusive:Kate Forbes to make UAE trade visit as she declares 'Scotland open for business'
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to send “a message to the world that Scotland is open for business” amid the global trade turmoil at the hands of US President Donald Trump.
Mr Forbes, who is also the Scottish Government’s economy secretary, will spend three days in the UAE in an attempt to position Scotland as an investment destination.
Her visit, to coincide with the first ‘Scotland Week’ to be held in the UAE, comes after the US president blew up global trade relations with his aggressive tariffs policy. Mr Trump’s actions are set to disrupt Scottish exports across the Atlantic, which account for 17 per cent - around £4 billion - of Scotland’s total export value.
During her overseas trip, Ms Forbes will meet the UAE’s minister for investments, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, and minister of state for foreign trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Meetings with politicians and investors are set to take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Working alongside Scottish Enterprise, the Deputy First Minister is aiming to help a range of Scottish businesses to secure new export and investment opportunities.
The visit coincides with the UAE’s first Scotland Week, a programme of business activity developed to showcase Scotland’s innovation and expertise across science and technology, the energy transition and food and drink.
Speaking ahead of her visit, Mr Forbes said: “The global economic uncertainty we currently face makes it an imperative to send a message to the world that Scotland is open for business and to highlight our remarkable economic strengths.
“While all the economic levers are not in our hands, what the Scottish Government can and will do is stand square behind Scottish business and help open the doors that will deliver jobs and increased investment.
“That is why I will be in the UAE promoting Scottish companies and encouraging greater collaboration. Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation are recognised around the world, including in the UAE.
“This is an opportunity to build on that reputation and secure trade and investment opportunities to help the Scottish economy to prosper.”
Writing exclusively for The Scotsman, Ms Forbes has stressed her Government is moving to “protect Scotland from this damage as far as possible”, caused by the escalating trade barriers.
READ MORE: How Sir Keir Starmer's 'cool' approach to Donald Trump tariffs is paying off after 'vindication'
She said: “In the immediate term, the Scottish Government will continue to do everything in its power to support Scottish industry and ensure Scotland’s workers and consumers are protected.
“We are also in constant dialogue with – and, where appropriate, challenging – the UK government on its response to the global situation, making sure the concerns and needs of Scotland’s businesses are understood.”
Ms Forbes said her visit to the UAE would “help build the relationships and develop the trade and investment opportunities that are key to the long-term economic success of an outward-looking nation”.
She said: “It will all form part of the UAE’s first Scotland week, an opportunity to showcase and champion Scottish products and services – to demonstrate that we have unique, innovate, investor-friendly industries ready to do business across the world.
“In the context of the current economic uncertainties, my message is simple - the Scottish Government stands square behind Scottish businesses and will do everything in its power to ensure industry, its workers and consumers are protected.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.