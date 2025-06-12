John Swinney: SNP leadership challenge would not be a good idea

John Swinney, the First Minister, insisted he was not worried about internal critics.

John Swinney has said a challenge to his leadership of the SNP would not be a “good idea”.

The First Minister was asked about reports of a plot by some in the party to force him to come up with a new strategy for Scottish independence.

“If there is nothing in the next couple of weeks from the leadership, then conference will be a bloodbath,” a party source told a newspaper.

John Swinney | PA

Critics have been voicing their concerns after the SNP lost the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election to Labour.

Asked by journalists after First Minister’s Questions on Thursday if he would likely face a challenge, Mr Swinney said: “I have no idea.”

He added: “I don’t think that would be a good idea. I came into office to help the SNP to recover from a very, very difficult situation in the spring of 2024.

“And I’m very focused on making sure we make that recovery to be ready for the 2026 elections, and that’s what’s the focus of my thinking and my planning. I’ve obviously taken forward a number of steps over the course of the last 12 months to get the SNP into a better position.”

The First Minister said his party put itself “in contention” in the Hamilton by-election thanks to his leadership, when it would not have been before.

“We’ve got a journey of recovery and improvement to undertake, and we’re doing that and that’s the focus of my leadership,” he said.

Mr Swinney went on to say the SNP was “not getting a hearing” from the public when he took over, but is now, because it is talking about the issues facing everyday people.

In a “second phase” of his leadership, the First Minister said he would “open up a conversation about independence”.

Asked if he was worried about people briefing against him, he said: “Not in the slightest.”

Since the reports emerged, Mr Swinney has been defended by two of his most senior ministers. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the First Minister was “absolutely” safe in his job.