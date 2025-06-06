LIVE Hamilton by-election results: Labour in stunning win after bitter campaign against SNP, Reform
Labour has claimed a striking victory in a Holyrood by-election that will shape the build-up to next year’s Scottish election.
The contest for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat had been fierce, after a high-profile campaign dominated by the rise in support for Reform UK.
But it was Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his team celebrating on Friday morning, after the tally of 8, 559 votes was enough for candidate Davy Russell to be elected to the Scottish Parliament as an MSP.
The by-election took place following the death of the SNP MSP Christina McKelvie, who had been receiving treatment for breast cancer.
She had held the seat since 2011, winning it comfortably in the 2021 Scottish election with a majority of 4,582 over Labour.
The contest was initially viewed as a battle between the SNP and Labour, but Reform saw a surge during the campaign, with the party thought to have a good chance of unseating Labour and coming second.
The campaign has been marked by attack adverts from the Nigel Farage-led party against Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, accusing him of prioritising people from Pakistan and using a speech he gave encouraging people from a South Asian background to get into politics.
The Scotsman brings you all the reaction in the wake of Labour’s by-election win - and the ramifications of the result.
Key Events
- Scottish Labour has claimed a stunning victory in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.
- Candidate Davy Russell has been elected to the Scottish Parliament as Labour's newest MSP after polling 8,559 of the votes.
- People would need to “change the script” on Scottish Labour after the party’s surprise win in Hamilton, leader Anas Sarwar has declared.
Eyes on 2026
Eyes are now firmly fixed on next year’s Holyrood election and what today’s Labour victory might mean.
Last night Reform UK came third with 26 per cent of the vote - somewhat higher than the 19 per cent they currently enjoy in the national polls.
Polling expert Mark Diffley said: “Reform will be delighted to get more than a quarter of the vote.
“Some of this will be a by-election protest vote, but even if they fall back to where they are in the national polls, they are a force to be reckoned with.
“For the SNP, they are in a relatively dominant position nationally and even if this was replicated across Scotland they would probably still be the largest party.
“But there is a fragility here that the national polling hasn’t quite picked up.
“For Labour psychologically this is a huge victory and a real shot in the arm for the party and leader Anas Sarwar.
“The mood music had been that they would struggle, they had a poor candidate, and what was coming out of Westminster was hampering them.
“Their vote share has gone down, but psychologically it will be a real boost.”
An analysis of the results
Pollster Mark Diffley has given his analysis of the results on BBC Good Morning Scotland, and says the mood music during the campaign failed to pick up on what was really going on.
He said: “It was a surprise in terms of where everyone thought the campaign was going and the narrative throughout the campaign.
“Davy Russell mentioned this in his speech - there was a lot of talk about his absence from the media and his concentration on door-knocking on the ground but that has paid off.
“The mood music was going towards the SNP but if we look closely at the data it shouldn’t have been so much of a surprise.
“If we compare the result last night to the result in the same constituency in 2021, the SNP’s vote went down by 17 points and if we look at the national polling compared to 2021, the SNP vote has gone down by 15 points, so it is bang on what the national polls are telling us.
“I think the real surprise here is the size of the Reform vote with 26 per cent - that mirrors what they got at the local council by-elections even though the national polling has them at 19 per cent.
“They are picking up mainly from the Tory vote that has collapsed from 18 per cent in the constituency to 6 per cent last night.
“One in four Conservative voters from 2024 are going off to Reform.
“But it is important to point out that even though Labour won last night, their vote share went down by two points, which mirrors the national polls.
“Some of that will have gone to Reform, so as well as picking up primarily from the Conservatives, they are picking up from Labour as well.”
Davy Russell's victory speech
Speaking on stage immediately after his victory, Davy Russell said: “Like the people here in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse and right across Scotland, we feel we’ve been let down by the SNP who have broken the NHS, wasted our money and after nearly two decades they don’t deserve another chance.
“This community has also sent a message to Nigel Farage and his mob tonight - the poison of Reform isn’t us, it isn’t Scotland, and we don’t want your division here.
“Reform has no real answers to the issues we face and they can’t beat the SNP here or replace them.”
Davy Russell says being elected to Holyrood is the “honour of my life”.
He said: “It is the honour of my life to be elected to represent the community I love and call home.
“My promise to my new constituents is that I will work tirelessly to be a local champion for you - I will stand up to the SNP and demand better for our area.”
Party leader Anas Sarwar added: “I will be reflecting not just on this result but on the many conversations I’ve had in this by-election.
“It’s clear people have had enough of the SNP and the damage they have done, and they reject the poison of Reform.
“The people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have laid the first stone in the path to a Scottish Labour government in 2026.
“Only Scottish Labour can beat the SNP across Scotland and fix our NHS, end the SNP’s addiction to wasting your money and make our schools safe places to learn.”
Our photographer Lisa Ferguson has been at the overnight count in Hamilton - you can take a look at the night in pictures through her lens.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says the results show his party has “proven the pollsters wrong” by overturning a majority of 4,582.
Speaking after the victory, Mr Sarwar said: “I’m not going to say we definitely knew we would win, but we always believed we could.
“It was a straight fight between ourselves and the SNP ultimately on who would win, but it is important to reflect on what the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have told us.
“We had many, many conversations on the doorsteps.
“Firstly, people clearly want the UK Labour government to move quickly on improving their lives.
“Secondly, they are sick of the SNP government and want a change.
“And thirdly, they have rejected the politics of Nigel Farage and Reform UK.
“What the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse have done here is laid the first path on the road to electing a Scottish Labour government.”
The turnout was 44.2 per cent, which is higher than what is expected at a by-election.
Throughout the campaign, most parties said voters were “scunnered”, with many thinking that would result in a low voter turnout - turns out that wasn’t the case at all.
'Change the script'
Labour’s newest MSP declared his shock by-election victory has sent a message to Nigel Farage and “his mob”, after he defeated both the SNP and Reform UK to win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat.
Davy Russell won despite Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney having declared the contest was a “two horse race” between the SNP and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
But when the votes were counted Mr Russell polled 8,559, with the SNP’s Katy Loudon coming second on 7,957, ahead of Reform’s Ross Lambie, who secured 7,088 votes.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I think people need to change the script, because we’ve proven the pollsters wrong.
“We’ve proven the commentators wrong, we’ve proven the bookies wrong.
“We’ve proven John Swinney wrong and so many others wrong too.”
The celebrations, in pictures
Some images of Scottish Labour’s celebrations in the early hours of the morning, as captured by The Scotsman’s photographer Lisa Ferguson.
The analysis of what Scottish Labour's win means
Want to know what this result means for the respective parties - especially Labour and the SNP?
David Bol breaks down his thoughts here, in the aftermath of a by-election that could have serious ramifications for the SNP.
And here's our full report on the result
Deputy Political Editor David Bol was live from the count overnight.
He brings you this report, after Scottish Labour snatched a stunning victory in the by-election, snatching the seat away from the grasp of the SNP and regaining some much-needed momentum in the race for power at next year’s Holyrood elections.
The final votes
The voting in this crunch by-election makes for fascinating reading. Here is the final breakdown:
Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election results
Davy Russell (Labour) 8,559
Katy Loudon (SNP) 7,957
Ross Lambie (Reform) 7,088
Richard Nelson (Conservative) 1,621
Ann McGuinness (Green) 695
Aisha Mir (Lib Dem) 533
Collette Bradley (Socialist) 278
Andy Brady (Family) 219
Marc Wilkinson (Ind) 109
Janice McKay (UKIP) 50
Labour wins by-election
It wasn’t what most people were predicting - but Scottish Labour have won the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election by just 602 votes.
Good morning! I’m Rachel Amery, The Scotsman’s political correspondent and I’ll be with you for the next few hours as we examine the results of the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.
A voting day blip for Reform
But the day of voting didn’t make for complete smooth sailing to reform.
As Deputy Editor Dale Miller reports, the Reform UK chairman, Zia Yusuf, who was born in Bellshill in North Lanarkshire, resigned from his post just hours before polls closed in Hamilton.
Mr Yusuf posted to social media on his decision: “11 months ago I became Chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.
“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”
You can read the full story - including the reaction from party leader Nigel Farage - right here.
So who were the by-election candidates?
In the build-up to the polls opening, The Scotsman had analysed the host of candidates standing for their respective parties. The candidates were as follows
- Collette Bradley, Scottish Socialists: Ms Bradley, 46, has two daughters and two grandsons and works as a support staffer for further education colleges in Lanarkshire. The trade unionist is originally from Rutherglen and says she will remain on the average worker’s salary rather than taking an MSP wage if she wins.
- Andy Brady, Scottish Family Party: Originally from Uddingston, Mr Brady is a father of four and said he believes his experience of being a child during his parents’ divorce has instilled the importance of a strong family unit to help build strong lives.
- Ross Lambie, Reform UK: Mr Lambie grew up in a South Lanarkshire mining village and worked in London as an architect before moving back to the area. He was a Conservative councillor before defecting to Reform. In recent days, he has been forced to defend his party’s adverts targeting Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, which have been branded “racist” and “poisonous”.
- Katy Loudon, SNP: Ms Loudon, 45, has lived in South Lanarkshire since 2009 and has been a councillor for the area since 2017. The mother-of-two was a teacher before entering politics, and was the SNP’s candidate in the 2023 Rutherglen by-election.
- Janice MacKay, UKIP: Ms MacKay, 63, lives in South Lanarkshire and before retiring worked in financial services and the retail industry. The grandmother-of-two says she will give 40 per cent of her salary to veterans’ charities if she wins.
- Ann McGuinness, Scottish Greens: Ms McGuinness is a mother-of-two who has lived experience of poverty and disability. She is also the director of a charity promoting rural connections and diversity.
- Aisha Mir, Scottish Lib Dems: Ms Mir was raised in Edinburgh to immigrant parents and was the first in her family to go to university. She has been an unpaid carer for a number of years and is the party’s human rights and older people spokeswoman.
- Richard Nelson, Scottish Conservatives: Mr Nelson has been a councillor for Larkhall since 2017 and before entering politics worked in NHS forensic mental health. During the campaign, the trade unionist has been criticised for being a member of the Orange Order and the Apprentice Boys of Derry.
- Davy Russell, Scottish Labour: Mr Russell, 63, lives in the constituency and is the deputy lord lieutenant representing King Charles III. He previously worked in local government and during the campaign has been criticised for not taking part in hustings debates or interviews.
- Marc Wilkinson, Independent: Mr Wilkinson is a pizza shop owner from Edinburgh and established the Edinburgh People Party. He is now in the process of setting up the South Scotland People Party and hopes to establish regional parties across Scotland in time for the 2026 Holyrood election.
Good morning
We hope you’ve enjoyed a good night’s sleep and you’re ready to be briefed on another busy day in Scottish politics.
The Scotsman is here bright and early to bring you the results and the fallout from the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election.
The build-up had been characterised by accusations of dirty tactics directed towards Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
Reform has come under attack from Labour, with a furious row prompted by an online advert that alleged Scottish leader Anas Sarwar would “prioritise” the Pakistani community.
Labour branded it “racist”, but as the war of words between the parties escalated, Mr Farage used a rare visit to Scotland earlier this week to accuse Mr Sarwar of “sectarian politics”.
The build-up has made the pecking order in terms of where the votes fall between not only Labour and Reform, but also the SNP, all the more fascinating.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.