Pollster Mark Diffley has given his analysis of the results on BBC Good Morning Scotland, and says the mood music during the campaign failed to pick up on what was really going on.

He said: “It was a surprise in terms of where everyone thought the campaign was going and the narrative throughout the campaign.

“Davy Russell mentioned this in his speech - there was a lot of talk about his absence from the media and his concentration on door-knocking on the ground but that has paid off.

“The mood music was going towards the SNP but if we look closely at the data it shouldn’t have been so much of a surprise.

“If we compare the result last night to the result in the same constituency in 2021, the SNP’s vote went down by 17 points and if we look at the national polling compared to 2021, the SNP vote has gone down by 15 points, so it is bang on what the national polls are telling us.

“I think the real surprise here is the size of the Reform vote with 26 per cent - that mirrors what they got at the local council by-elections even though the national polling has them at 19 per cent.

“They are picking up mainly from the Tory vote that has collapsed from 18 per cent in the constituency to 6 per cent last night.

“One in four Conservative voters from 2024 are going off to Reform.

“But it is important to point out that even though Labour won last night, their vote share went down by two points, which mirrors the national polls.