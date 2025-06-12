The Scottish Conservatives say the First Minister should cut taxes following the Chancellor’s spending review.

John Swinney is being accused of “sheer incompetence” and wasting billions of pounds of taxpayers’ cash amid calls for tax cuts.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission estimates there is an “economic performance gap” between Scotland and the rest of the UK of £1.1 billion this year alone.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said the SNP’s “anti-business policies are costing a fortune”.

First Minister John Swinney | Press Association

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Findlay said: “SNP tax rises should result in £1.7bn more to spend, but because the SNP economy lags behind the UK, the Scottish Fiscal Commission says there is only £600 million more to spend.

“So under the SNP, there is a £1.1bn economic performance gap, and that’s just this year - last year it was another £1bn, and over the last 10 years the economic performance gap with the rest of the UK adds up to £5.4bn.

“Does John Swinney now realise the anti-business SNP policies are costing Scotland a fortune?”

Mr Swinney said: “The important point to consider here is the extra revenue raised from the tax decisions we’ve taken has enabled us to invest in public services.

“One example is the more significant provision of early learning and childcare and the Scottish Child Payment which is helping to keep children out of poverty.”

He added GDP per capita in Scotland is higher in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK, and has grown by 10.3 per cent since the SNP came to power in 2007 compared to 6.1 per cent for the UK.

He also said the Scottish Government is “business friendly”, which prompted laughter from the opposition parties in the chamber.

The Scottish Conservatives also urged the First Minister to use the extra cash coming the Scottish Government’s way on the back of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s spending review to commit to a tax break.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | Jane Barlow/Press Association

On Wednesday the Chancellor announced the Scottish Government’s budget will rise by £2.9bn a year, meaning the block grant from the Treasury will rise to £52bn by 2029.

The Chancellor said this is the “largest settlement in real terms since devolution was introduced”.

Mr Findlay said: “The SNP is wasting money on an industrial scale, and unbelievably Labour looked at the SNP’s record and decided to copy them.

“The spending review signals a return to tax and spend - Rachel Reeves is shafting businesses, workers, farmers and oil and gas.

“John Swinney has enough money now to give Scots a tax break and bring down the burden on Scottish workers and families.”

The First Minister did not commit to a tax cut, instead taking the opportunity to criticise the UK Labour government’s decision to increase employer National Insurance contributions.