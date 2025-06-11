John Swinney carries out mini reshuffle of his top ministerial team

The First Minister made the new appointments less than a week after the SNP suffered a by-election defeat

John Swinney has carried out a mini reshuffle of his top team after a senior minister returned from maternity leave.

Mairi McAllan, whose baby boy Somhairle was born last August, will take on a new role as Housing Secretary, with a focus on tackling the housing crisis. She was previously the Energy Secretary.

She will also have an unofficial role as the minister for media interviews, reflecting her profile as one of the SNP’s rising stars.

First Minister John Swinney | PA

Gillian Martin, who had been filling in for Ms McAllan in the energy brief, will take on the job permanently.

Elsewhere, Maree Todd, who is currently the minister for social care, mental wellbeing and sport, will take on the important drugs brief. The previous minister for drugs and alcohol policy, Christina McKelvie, died in March after a long illness.

Drug deaths continue to be a source of shame in Scotland, with suspected deaths rising by a third in the first three months of this year.

Tom Arthur has been given Ms Todd’s old social care responsibilities. He was previously the minister for employment and investment.

SNP leader John Swinney and Mairi McAllan, who is returning to work after maternity leave | PA

The Scottish Government said housing minister Paul McLennan had requested to leave the ministerial team, while Alasdair Allan, the acting minister for climate action, had indicated he only wished to serve on an interim basis.

On Wednesday, Mr McLennan was quoted in a newspaper criticising the SNP’s campaign in last week’s Hamilton by-election.

He said: “Was it a slightly negative campaign? Possibly. Was there a mixed message? People might have seen it that way in terms of this.”

In a letter to the First Minister, posted on social media, Mr McLennan said he was standing down following a recent period of ill health.

Mr Swinney said: “Scotland’s strengths lie in our people, our communities and our resolve to leave a better future, and better country for the next generation. As First Minister, I am firmly focused on leading a government that unlocks the potential for every person in Scotland to thrive.

“I have made changes to the Cabinet which will further enable us to realise that potential. Màiri McAllan has been tasked with tackling the housing emergency, including ensuring we have energy efficient homes to help bring down bills and tackle the climate emergency.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing people across the country and I want them to know they have a government firmly on their side and focused on delivering real change.

“Following the sad passing of Christina McKelvie, I have asked Maree Todd to take on responsibility for drugs and alcohol policy. This government has shown it is not afraid to take bold measures to prevent harm and death, and we must redouble our efforts.

“I want to thank Paul McLennan and Alasdair Allan for the service they have provided to me, the government and to the people of Scotland. They both held two very important ministerial appointments in housing and climate action and have helped to drive forward progress in tackling two issues which are central to Scotland’s long-term success as a nation.”